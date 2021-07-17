Vmoto Soco MotoGP World Championship circuit

Vmoto Soco, the global urban electric mobility giant manufacturer, has officially presented the first

electric urban mobility dedicated store within a MotoGP World Championship circuit.

On Monday 12 July, the Super Soco Store has been presented with the participation of Jorge

Lorenzo, Dario Marchetti and Michele Pirro as well as the many Vmoto Soco guests and numerous

national and international journalists. The evening represented the right opportunity to allow Jorge

Lorenzo and the two lucky winners of the contest posted on his social channels to take a lap on

the track on Super Soco CUx with MWC special livery. Super Soco has been since the last year

the supplier of the 100% electric scooters used inside the racetrack of Misano World Circuit.

Tuesday 13 July is a date to mark: the 5-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo has, in fact, worn

his leather suit again for the first time since his retirement. A suit with Vmoto Soco colors that further

strengthens the link between the giant of urban mobility and the Spanish champion. The first edition

of ProDay, strongly desired by Graziano Milone, CEO of Vmoto Soco Italy and President and

Business Strategy Development of Vmoto Soco International, represented the perfect stage

for the #VmotoSocoRace, an event that allowed the friends of Vmoto Soco to share the track

with world class riders attending the event.

Jorge Lorenzo, Marco Lucchinelli, Michele Pirro, Dario Marchetti, Massimo Roccoli, Gianfranco

Guareschi, Stefano Manici, are just some of the champions with whom it was possible to ride on

the track. A unique experience that allowed the ones attending to closely observe, the trajectories

and the position on the saddle of these champions.

The paddock was embellished by the presence of numerous brands in the sector who wanted to

be present at such an important event as well as offering assistance to the numerous riders.

“A successful event” commented Graziano Milone happily. “The atmosphere inside the pit

garages, not only the champions’ ones but throughout the whole ProDay area, was as pleasant

and relaxed as a party with friends. It was our goal! I thought our guests would be the happiest

and instead, our champions proved to be able to share the track with amateurs to give them some

advice and to be admired in their riding poetry. Fantastic. During the event, I received several phone

calls from friends and colleagues who followed the ProDay on the social networks of the

companies involved and said they were ready to participate in the next edition. Now is the time to

enjoy this success while waiting to plan a second edition!”