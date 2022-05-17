BMW M an important theme in Estoril WorldSBK

Estoril. This weekend, BMW Motorrad Motorsport returns to action in round three of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) after a break of three and a half weeks. Estoril, Portugal, is the venue from 20th to 22nd May. The circuit to the west of Lisbon has hosted WorldSBK on a regular basis since 2020. For BMW Motorrad Motorsport, the race weekend is also about a special anniversary: 50 years of BMW M will be an important theme in Estoril.

The two BMW Motorrad Motorsport teams used the time after the Assen (NED) races to optimise the BMW M 1000 RR. The Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, with riders Loris Baz (FRA) and Eugene Laverty (IRL), was testing at Oschersleben (GER) last Wednesday. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team took to the Portimão (POR) track on Monday with its riders Scott Redding (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED).

BMW M GmbH, a close partner of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, is celebrating its 50th birthday with numerous activities this year, and the big anniversary will also play a central role at Estoril. This includes BMW Motorrad Motorsport hosting a special birthday party in the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Hospitality, in the paddock, on Friday evening. Media representatives are cordially invited after prior registration (see contact below). The event starts at 19:30 on Friday.

Quotes ahead of the Estoril round.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “Together with the teams, we have used the break after the first two race weekends at Aragón and Assen to prepare for the rest of the season. While the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team focused on chassis components at Oschersleben, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team worked on the further development of the clutch technology at Portimão. Now, our full focus is on the coming race weekend. In the past, we have seen that Estoril is a challenging circuit for us. Nevertheless, we are confident that we can build on the first two rounds and take the next step. The conditions will be different to those at the first two race weekends. We expect higher temperatures, so it is important to ensure that the BMW M 1000 RR is set up well for those conditions from the first practice session. The riders, engineers and mechanics are working hard to get closer to achieving our goals. I am looking forward to an exciting race weekend at Estoril and especially to the integration of the BMW M anniversary.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “Estoril is the track where I first rode the BMW and it’s a nice place and a nice track for me. I enjoy Estoril. We had a test at Portimão on Monday. It was nice to be back on the bike and I really enjoyed that. I hope we can start Estoril how we finished at Assen and try to improve again the package together with the team and see what we can do so I am looking forward to being back on the motorcycle and to go from there.”

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “It was nice to have an extra test and also for me it was good to ride the bike to see my condition on the bike. It improved so much compared to Assen so it gave me a lot of confidence. I really like the Estoril track. It’s a track where the differences are very small so I am happy that I am a lot fitter and a lot better on the bike now. Last year, we did quite well there but the bike has changed a lot since then and I am curious to see how it will work there. For me it is good that I can finally ride more normal.”

Loris Baz, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team: “It was good to do some laps at Oschersleben. We have been able to work on our starts and maybe also come up with some ideas on geometry set up. The factory team was testing at Portimao and that is also going be important, as we share all our info. Estoril is a challenging track, I’m looking forward to being there. Eugene will be back and we will try everything to put the BMW M 1000 RR in the top five.”

Eugene Laverty, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team: “Last week we had a chance to do some laps at Oschersleben. It was a great opportunity to get back on the horse and test my physical condition ahead of the upcoming round at Estoril, and I felt fine. Last year at Estoril, my pace was strong and therefore I’m optimistic of a strong weekend. Now we’re entering the summer period of races so let’s see how the BMW M 1000 RR performs with higher track temperatures. My team-mate Loris Baz did a fantastic job last time out at Assen and so the entire Bonovo action BMW Racing team is in high spirits. After missing out on the last round due to injury, my aim is to join the party at Estoril.”