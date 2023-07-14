BMW Motorrad Motorsport sets future course with New and expanded structure

Munich. BMW Motorrad Motorsport is positioning itself more broadly with a new and expanded structure, as it sets course for the future. Under the overall direction of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers, the roles of Technical Director and Head of Customer Racing have been created. The new Technical Director at BMW Motorrad Motorsport is Christian Gonschor. Uwe Geyer is taking on the role of Head of Customer Racing, alongside his position as Head of Marketing. Both report directly to Bongers. Additional specialised teams, including an independent test team, have also been formed within BMW Motorrad Motorsport. The Development and Test departments in Munich and Berlin are being expanded and synergies between BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the production development of the BMW M 1000 RR are to be taken full advantage of Customer Racing will also be strengthened further.

“With this new structure, we are optimising the way we are set up for development and test work, for our works projects and customer racing,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “This allows us to increase our capacities in Munich and our engine plant in Berlin, and thus to strengthen the development and test work for the FIM Superbike World Championship and the FIM Endurance World Championship, as well as for our Customer Racing programme. The connection to production development, under the leadership of Christoph Lischka, has been intensified. I am confident that we are well positioned for the future with these and other reforms.”

Several teams to drive motor racing development in Munich and Berlin.

As Technical Director of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, Christian Gonschor has been tasked with optimising the technical organisation of development and test work. Under his leadership, different specialised teams have been formed for the test team, chassis, engine, electronics and aerodynamics areas. These teams are primarily based in Munich, where specific workshops, test and development motorcycles, testbeds and wind tunnels ensure they have optimal conditions for developing and testing the BMW M 1000 RR and new racing components. On the engine side of things, this takes place in close cooperation with the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin. Furthermore, corresponding capacities for internal development and test work will be increased in both Munich and Berlin.

In Munich, BMW Motorrad Motorsport is based on the same premises as the production development of the BMW M 1000 RR. The close proximity and direct communication allows the best possible use of the many synergies between the different departments.

The separate new test team is organised and run directly by BMW Motorrad Motorsport. “One of the benefits is that the test team can focus fully on test work at the racetrack, regardless of any race outings,” says Gonschor. “To achieve this, we are also putting together a separate pool of test riders. The focus here is on test work for our WorldSBK project. In the medium term, however, our entire motorsport department will also benefit in other areas from the creation of new motor racing components.”

Customer Racing to be strengthened as an integral pillar.

Alongside the works involvement in the FIM Superbike World Championship and the FIM Endurance World Championship, Customer Racing also forms a fundamental pillar of BMW Motorrad’s motorsport activities. All over the world, BMW riders from official and private teams claim titles, race wins and podiums in their championships. Uwe Geyer is now responsible for this area as the new Head of BMW Motorrad Customer Racing, in addition to his role as Marketing Director.

“Customer racing is fundamental to BMW Motorrad,” stresses Geyer. “We develop our projects for all our customers around the world. Not just those who ride on the streets, but also for those customers who want to compete with our products from the Supersport segment – whether professionally, semi-professionally, or as a hobby. The race package we offer is developed at the highest level of production-based motorsport, in the Superbike World Championship. We then use this race package in a version adapted to meet the customer’s requirements in local Superbike series. This way, every customer benefits from the experience that our development team gains at the highest level, adapted to the respective regulations of the local series.”

One important aspect is the availability of parts for all customers. Both the Superstock and Superbike versions of engines can be acquired directly through BMW Motorrad Motorsport. All other racing components are available via distribution partner alpha Racing. Parts planning, the production of parts and delivery times will be optimised in the future. When it comes to electronics, Customer Racing is supported by the global BMW Motorrad Race Support network. BMW Motorrad will also continue to invest in this support.