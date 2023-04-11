BMW partners with Ride For Dad & R18B Grand Prize

BMW Motorrad Canada partners with Ride For Dad, raising funds for prostate cancer research.

+++ BMW Motorrad Canada partners with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. +++ Ride For Dad has raised over $39 million since the year 2000. +++ BMW Motorrad Canada to donate an R 18 B as a National Grand Prize. +++

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Motorrad Canada is proud to announce they are partnering with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. BMW Motorrad Canada’s sponsorship will help facilitate administration, outreach and lobbying for Ride For Dad while further growing their many communities of riders and contributors.

Established in 2000, Ride For Dad and its charitable arm, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation, have a mission to save men’s lives by funding prostate cancer research and raising awareness about the disease across Canada. Prostate cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among Canadian men after non-melanoma skin cancers.

With this partnership, BMW Motorrad Canada will put regional chapters of Ride for Dad in touch with their local BMW Motorrad retailers, increasing exposure and sourcing new participants. BMW Motorrad Canada has also launched the BMW Motorrad Appreciation Program, which is dedicated to rewarding specific individuals with exclusive offers. Ride For Dad Captain’s Club members – riders who have raised $1,000 or more in the fight against prostate cancer – are eligible to receive various discounts on new motorcycle purchases.

BMW has also donated an R 18 B as a grand prize for the 2023 season, available to all eligible members who have raised $200 or more for the cause.

Multiple rides are planned to take place across Canada from May through September of 2023. Find your local ride here: www.ridefordad.ca/find-a-ride.

