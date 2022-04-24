Brilliant at third round of EMX125 Championship in Kegums Latvia

Reisulis Celebrates Podium Finish at Home Grand Prix as Zanchi & van Erp Round Out Top-5

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was brilliant at the third round of the EMX125 Championship in Kegums, Latvia. Latvian sensation Karlis Reisulis gave the fans something to smile about with his stunning performance for second overall, as teammates Ferruccio Zanchi and Ivano van Erp rounded out the top five.

The Latvian Grand Prix got off to a fantastic start for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team, with all three riders topping the timesheets in Qualifying. Reisulis took his very-first Pole Position as the pacesetter in Group 1. He was 0.390 quicker than van Erp in second position, while the team’s youngest rider, Zanchi, took a third consecutive Pole Position in Group 2.

Taking full advantage of a great gate pick, all three youngsters got off to great starts in the opening race of the weekend. At turn one, Zanchi made a small mistake and was quickly shuffled back to eighth, as van Erp made a few impressive passes to complete the opening lap in third position.

Reisulis started just outside the top five but rapidly stormed through the field. He set the fastest lap of the race and took the lead on lap-3 after capitalizing on a mistake from van Erp that saw the Dutchman fall from third position.

As one of the fastest riders in the EMX125 class, van Erp put in an incredible ride through the pack from 17th to fourth place, as Reisulis treated his home fans to a tremendous battle with his younger brother Janis Reisulis, which went down to the wire.

At the flag, Karlis was edged by Janis with four laps remaining. He finished second, while Van Erp was fourth and Zanchi was fifth.

In contrasting conditions, after overnight rain saturated the fast-paced ‘Zelta Zirgs’ circuit and rain continued throughout the day, Race 2 was another thriller for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team. Van Erp and Zanchi got off to flying starts and went bar-to-bar for second position.

On lap 3, the teammates made contact which forced Zanchi off-track, costing the young Italian two positions. Van Erp took over second but lost a place to Reisulis after catching the plastic hay bale cover on his foot-peg on lap 7.

With a podium finish in sight, Zanchi regrouped and was supreme in his late-race charge. The young number ‘73’ fought hard and managed to pass both of his teammates with two laps remaining. Unfortunately, he had lost too much time early in the race to challenge the leader, Cas Valk, and had to settle for second. Reisulis was third and van Erp was fourth.

Combining the results from both races, Reisulis could celebrate his home Grand Prix from the second step of the podium, while Zanchi missed the box by a single point. Van Erp rounded out the top-five.

Reisulis has retained third position in the Championship Standings, while van Erp and Zanchi have moved up to the fifth and seventh positions.

The next round of the EMX125 Championship will take place in Madrid, Spain, on the 28th and 29th of May.

Karlis Reisulis

2nd EMX125 Championship round of Latvia, 42-points

“I’m really happy to finish second overall and on the podium at my home GP. I didn’t find my rhythm in either of the races this weekend but still managed to get second, so I will take that. I am also happy to share the podium with my brother here, so I would like to congratulate him too.”