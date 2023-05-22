Season-best performance at AMA National Grand Prix Championship NGPC Utah

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Austin Walton has continued his run of form at the 2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) round in Delta, Utah, securing a season-best second place finish at the seventh round of the series.
A consistent outing for Walton on a technical track saw the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna ace in third position for the majority of the encounter, before a hard charge on lap 11 saw him climb into second position. It was there that he would remain, landing his best finish of the 2023 championship in P2.
“All done here with NGPC round seven in Delta,”Walton commented.“Definitely happy to be on the podium here, we’ve been making great progress and improvements on and off the bike, and I feel like this weekend it really showed. I felt comfortable and was able to put down good laps and work my way into second from third. I started off in a good position, stayed true to the pace, and it paid off – we ended up on the podium. Super happy, can’t thank the whole team enough for their efforts.”
Meanwhile, a strong start for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammate Dalton Shirey saw him sitting in fifth place on the opening lap, before moving back in the order throughout the race, and ending in 11th position by the finish.
“A rough one here in Delta!”recalled Shirey.“Got a good start, but just couldn’t manage to stay with the front pack, so tried to regroup but with the way the track formed up, I was unable to click the laps off comfortably. Onto the next one.”
Next Round (8): Preston, Idaho – August 20, 2023
Pro Results
1. Dante Oliveira, KTM
2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 3. Tyler Lynn, KAW … 11. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
