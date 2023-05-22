Season-best performance at AMA National Grand Prix Championship NGPC Utah

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Austin Walton has continued his run of form at the 2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) round in Delta, Utah, securing a season-best second place finish at the seventh round of the series.

A consistent outing for Walton on a technical track saw the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna ace in third position for the majority of the encounter, before a hard charge on lap 11 saw him climb into second position. It was there that he would remain, landing his best finish of the 2023 championship in P2.