Christian holeshot was a big statement at Ironman

Tomac Maintains Championship Lead at the Penultimate Round

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will take the 450MX red plate and a one-point lead into next weekend’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season finale after finishing 1-2 for second overall at Ironman Raceway. The rutted and technical track was very demanding, but Christian Craig was up for the challenge, collecting his sixth top-five finish of the season (5-5). Dylan Ferrandis sat out the race at Ironman to focus on his recovery from injuries sustained at the previous round.

The day started out on a good note for Tomac, who qualified second in the morning sessions. When the gate dropped for the first moto, he didn’t get the jump he was hoping for and came around the first turn in sixth. The points leader wasted no time racing to the front runners, moving into third on the second lap. Tomac took over the lead just three laps later and pushed the pace at the front. He was passed by his championship rival with a few laps to go but came out on top in an epic battle to score his 12th moto win of the season. Tomac’s second-moto start was much improved, and he came around the first lap in third. He put a charge to the front but ultimately made a small mistake that cost him a chance to stay within reach of the leader, finishing the moto second for second overall.

Craig continued to showcase his speed at Ironman, starting the day by qualifying third – his best result of the season. He was able to translate the great gate pick into his first holeshot of the season in Moto 1, riding into second at the end of the first lap. The Californian had a few more riders get by but settled into fifth around the halfway point and maintained that spot for the remainder of the moto. Craig got a decent start in sixth in Moto 2, working hard the whole race to move up. He never gave up and made the pass for fifth on Lap 14, giving him 5-5 for the day and fifth overall.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will make their way back west for the final round of the season at Fox Raceway for Round 12 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California, on Saturday, September 3.

Jeremy Coker

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Overall, it was another really good day for us. Christian had a holeshot in the first moto, which was awesome. He rode really well for a 5-5 finish for fifth. Eli was really strong today. For him to come back in that first moto and take back the lead from Chase (Sexton)was a big statement for us. Unfortunately, he made a little mistake and didn’t have it at the end of Moto 2. It’s been an amazing championship, and it will all come down to the last round.”

Eli Tomac

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It was a very close day of racing once again. I had a great first moto where I was able to come through the field and get into the lead. Chase and I battled back and forth, but it was really good for us to get back around and get the win. In the second moto, we both got good starts. I did what I could and tried to make a good push in the middle of the race. I got close but made a mistake, and that put me a little out of touch to try and do anything with the rest of the race. Unfortunately, we finished second, but we kept the points even.”

Christian Craig

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“Today was pretty good. I had my best qualifying in third, so that was awesome. I went into the motos feeling good and pulled my first holeshot. I didn’t lead the lap but ran up there for a little bit, and then I lost the pace a little and finished fifth. In the second moto, I rode better and came out with fifth overall. I’m still fifth in the points – it’s close – but I’m really looking forward to going back to California and racing Pala next week.”