Very challenging MXGP Round 3 Maggiora Italy

MXGP Round 3

Maggiora, Italy

The third round of the 2021 MXGP World Championship took place at the legendary track of Maggiora. The Italian venue returned to host a GP after a few seasons away and the organizers prepared an exceptional track. However, heavy rain in the second race made the conditions very challenging.

In qualifying, Jeremy Van Horebeek struggled to find the right feeling to demonstrate his full potential and that of his Beta RX 450. He had to settle for 22nd position. Jimmy Clochet struggled as well settling for 27th.

In the first heat, Jeremy recovered from the bad qualifier at the start of the race by making passes at the beginning of the race. Van Horebeek went on to ride a masterful race and was able to climb the standings improving to eleventh place at the checkered flag. Clochet, unfortunately, crashed in the race and was unable to do better than 30th position.

The second heat was affected by heavy rain. Van Horebeek, after a shrewd start, gained on the field lap after lap. He set good times and managed to take home a 10th final position. Clochet, thanks to a great start and an aggressive race was able to conquer his first World Championship points thanks to a 17th final position.

Jeremy Van Horebeek is now in 10th position in the overall season ranking.

Next appointment on July 18th on the Oss track in the Netherlands.