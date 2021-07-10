Very challenging MXGP Round 3 Maggiora Italy

The third round of the 2021 MXGP World Championship took place at the legendary track of Maggiora. The Italian venue returned to host a GP after a few seasons away and the organizers prepared an exceptional track. However, heavy rain in the second race made the conditions very challenging.
In qualifying, Jeremy Van Horebeek struggled to find the right feeling to demonstrate his full potential and that of his Beta RX 450. He had to settle for 22nd position. Jimmy Clochet struggled as well settling for 27th.
In the first heat, Jeremy recovered from the bad qualifier at the start of the race by making passes at the beginning of the race. Van Horebeek went on to ride a masterful race and was able to climb the standings improving to eleventh place at the checkered flag. Clochet, unfortunately, crashed in the race and was unable to do better than 30th position.
The second heat was affected by heavy rain. Van Horebeek, after a shrewd start, gained on the field lap after lap. He set good times and managed to take home a 10th final position. Clochet, thanks to a great start and an aggressive race was able to conquer his first World Championship points thanks to a 17th final position.
Jeremy Van Horebeek is now in 10th position in the overall season ranking.
Next appointment on July 18th on the Oss track in the Netherlands.
Jeremy Van Horebeek
450 RX
“Another good weekend, P10 overall. A good rally after a bad start in the first race coming from 25 to 11. Just before the 2nd Moto, the rain started to come down and I knew the start was going to be key! I had a better start but a little problem held me back but I am happy with P10! I’m really happy how things are going but we want more! We are still in full development with the bike. The Beta Racing team and the SDM Corse guys are doing an amazing job! Thank you, we keep going!”
Jimmy Clochet
450 RX
“First points today in the World Championship at the beautiful track here in Maggiora. I’m happy with P17 in the second race as the rain was heavy. I stayed on my bike and made some great passes which paid off. Big big thanks to my team and to the best mechanic! Thanks to all my family, my girlfriend, and my friends that push me all the time. See you in Oss.”
NATC Eastern Youth Nationals
Sequatchie, TN
We had two junior members of our Trials team compete over the weekend at the Eastern Youth Nationals in Tennessee. The competition was over three days. They had to navigate hilly terrain, sharp turns, and wet rocky creeks. Mika and Sherman rode quite well, each putting their Beta Evo 125 bikes on the podium.
Results
Mika Lonsdale
3rd Place – Overall
Sherman Smith III
1st Place – B-1 Line
Mika Lonsdale
EVO Factory 125
“I had a successful time at the NATC Eastern Youth Nationals at the Trials Training Center in TN, going 2-3-2 over three days of competition. I ended in 3rd place overall. I rode the Championship class, and the sections got harder and harder each day. The last day has some very large obstacles, and I was able to put in a good ride even though I had a hard fall on loop 1. Big thanks to Beta USA and Ray for being ready for anything, even though my Beta Factory 125 rode magnificently. Also a big thanks to my teammate Cole Cullins for minding for me all weekend.”
Sherman Smith III
Evo 125
“I was very pleased with my results in the Eastern rounds of the Youth Nationals at the Trials Training Center. Thursday’s A loop consisted of mostly hills, sharp turns, and cambers. My Beta Evo 125 made every turn with ease and confidently tracked across the cambers without any problems. Thankfully, I train on hills a lot, so I felt more comfortable on this day of competition. I was very happy that my result was 1st place with a clean trial!
Friday’s B-loop had wet, rocky creeks. I knew that some of my competition might be more comfortable in this terrain, and that made me really buckle down, and fight for every point. I was happy to end the day with 13 points and was able to take the win. Saturday was the final day of the competition and the sections had bigger rocks and splatters, unlike the previous days. Although I don’t get to ride on rocks very often, I was glad to end the day and the competition on a clean day which resulting in winning the Eastern Championship for the B-1 line. Thank you once again to Beta USA for giving me the opportunity, Ray and Laura Peters who make it all happen, and Mom and Dad!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
The Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team put in another strong performance on Saturday during the third and penultimate stage of the 2017 Baja Inka Rally. Two of the team’s riders, Franco Caimi and Xavier de Soultrait, […]