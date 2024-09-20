National Hare and Hound in Nevada desert for fifth round

Roberts Takes the Round Five Win in Nevada The National Hare and Hound series was in the Nevada desert for its fifth round. Temperatures for the round were in the mid-80s. Zane Roberts had a fourth-place start at the beginning of the race but quickly moved into third place. Riding a steady race and correctly navigating the technical terrain, Roberts was able to capitalize on mistakes made by other riders to move up into first place. He would bring it home from there to take the round five win. Joe Wasson got off to a bad start but managed to work his way up to sixth, but the course conditions and dust made it difficult to improve on that position. Wasson did put together the fastest lap of the round but would finish in sixth place on the day. Roberts, who came into the race as the series points leader, was able to extend his lead in the championship to 16 points. Wasson is currently third in the points. The final round in November will decide the series championship.