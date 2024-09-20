National Hare and Hound in Nevada desert for fifth round

The National Hare and Hound series was in the Nevada desert for its fifth round. Temperatures for the round were in the mid-80s. Zane Roberts had a fourth-place start at the beginning of the race but quickly moved into third place. Riding a steady race and correctly navigating the technical terrain, Roberts was able to capitalize on mistakes made by other riders to move up into first place. He would bring it home from there to take the round five win. Joe Wasson got off to a bad start but managed to work his way up to sixth, but the course conditions and dust made it difficult to improve on that position. Wasson did put together the fastest lap of the round but would finish in sixth place on the day. Roberts, who came into the race as the series points leader, was able to extend his lead in the championship to 16 points. Wasson is currently third in the points. The final round in November will decide the series championship.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 1st Place » Pro Class
Joe Wasson » 6th Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“The penultimate round of the National Hare and Hound series went about as well as it could have for me! I got off to a bit of a slow start after getting caught off guard by how quickly they dropped the banner but fortunately, I was able to salvage a 4th place start and quickly moved into 3rd. I settled in for the first loop and waited for some more technical terrain to go to work. Loop two quickly got more technical and I was able to capitalize on a couple of mistakes by the riders in front of me and took over the lead. From there I just rode a comfortable pace and brought it home to the finish for my second win of the season. Great weekend for me and I’m ready to keep the ball rolling at the final round!”
Factory 480 RR
“My race started out poor. I wasn’t great at the beginning but a little bit into the first loop I started feeling the flow and started picking people off one by one. Then I was catching up to the front runners, battling dust I was able to put the fastest last loop together so I’m happy with that. Overall it was a fun race besides the poor results but I’m getting back to myself!”
