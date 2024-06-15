MANUEL LETTENBICHLER TO MISS XROSS HARD ENDURO RALLY DUE TO KNEE INJURY

Following his dominant victory at the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, less than two weeks ago, Lettenbichler was training on his KTM 300 EXC in preparation for the next round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship when he was forced to put his foot down to steady the bike. The action twisted his left knee, which resulted in a meniscus tear.

Lettenbichler is now scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the damage with Dr. Unsin at the hospital in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, on Tuesday, June 18. The 26-year-old will unfortunately miss next week’s Xross Hard Enduro Rally but hopes to be back in action for round four of the championship, Red Bull Romaniacs, held in Romania from July 23-27.

All at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing wish Mani all the best for a full and speedy recovery.

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “Obviously, this is a setback for Mani and one that comes at the worst possible time, during one of the busiest periods of the year. Mani has undoubtedly shown his class this season, maintaining his unbeaten record from last year and proving he really is a level above the competition in hard enduro. While this injury means he will miss the upcoming Xross Hard Enduro Rally, we hope to see him back on the bike and winning again as soon as possible. It goes without saying that the whole team wishes Mani all the best with his recovery.”