Crazy triple header MXGP of Garda

Successfully completing the third of three FIM Motocross World Championship rounds to be held in Pietramurata, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf has battled hard for an impressive seventh-place overall MX2 class result at the MXGP of Garda. Frustratingly for Kay’s teammate Jed Beaton, the Australian experienced a mixed day of racing with a strong fifth-place finish in moto one followed by an incident-filled race two, which resulted in a 14th place finish for ninth overall. With high hopes of delivering another strong performance in the MXGP class, Thomas Kjer Olsen claimed 11th overall after two challenging races.

As arguably one of the best sand riders in the MX2 World Championship, Kay de Wolf has continually made positive strides forward with his hardpack riding skills in recent weeks. At the MXGP of Garda, the Dutchman’s good form continued as he capitalised on strong starts in both motos to claim an impressive seventh overall result. Part of a race-long, four-rider battle for eighth place in race one, the Dutchman held his nerve, maintaining his fast pace to secure eighth.

With an improved start in race two, Kay worked his way forwards from seventh on lap one to third by the halfway stage of the moto. From here, the FC 250 racer gave chase to the leading two riders before nearly crashing spectacularly with four laps to go. Fortunate to remain upright, the near miss slowed his charge and resulted in the loss of a few positions before he finally claimed sixth in the moto. With the MX2 class rookie putting together a strong debut season and scoring points in every moto bar one so far in 2021, Kay now lies just one point from seventh in the series standings.

Jed Beaton enjoyed a promising first race at the MXGP of Garda with a strong fifth-place finish. Frustratingly, the Australian had a coming together with another rider in the tight and treacherous second turn after the start of moto two, which resulted in a race-long charge towards the front. With two further crashes adding to the challenge, Beaton secured 14th in the moto for ninth overall. Jed now sits just 10 points adrift of fourth in the MX2 World Championship.

In the MXGP class, Thomas Kjer Olsen was confident of another strong result in Italy having placed an exceptional sixth overall just four days ago. With his day beginning positively by posting the seventh-fastest time in qualifying, a collision in race one and a poor start in race two saw Thomas secure two 12th-place finishes for 11th overall.

The team’s EMX250 class racer, Maxime Grau, claimed 15th overall to maintain his 10th place ranking in the championship standings with two rounds to go.

Next weekend, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing travel to Mantova, Italy for the penultimate round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, round 17 of the 18-round series.

Kay de Wolf: “Overall, it’s been a good day for me. Race one was pretty crazy, I was in a battle for the whole moto. It was just wide open with a few other riders, it was a fun race and finishing eighth was pretty decent. I had a much better start in race two and moved into third and felt really comfortable up front. Unfortunately, in the wave section I almost had a huge crash and that really pushed up my heart rate. It took a couple of laps to regain my focus but for the rest of the race I couldn’t find a good line through the waves, which cost me some time and I ended up sixth. Two rounds to go and I’m excited for Mantova. I’ve had a pretty good week here in Trentino so I’m looking to going there and being in some more battles.”

Jed Beaton: “Today wasn’t quite how I wanted to finish this triple header. My first race was pretty solid though, I felt good and made passes all moto to place fifth, which was a good start to the day. Then in race two, it all went wrong really. My jump off the gate wasn’t good and then in turn two I got caught up in someone’s bike and I was dead last. I then crashed twice coming through the pack so that one was tough. I’m now looking forward to Mantova for the final two rounds. I’ve done well there in the past and I really want to end the season with positive results.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “I’m a little disappointed with today after how well things went on Wednesday. It all came down to my starts not being the best – this class is so stacked that it’s difficult to be in the top 10 when you don’t start up front. I was actually in 10th briefly in race one until I collided with another rider and that pushed me back to 12th. One positive I can take from today is that I felt really good on the bike, really comfortable and I could push to the end of both races. It’s taken a while but I feel really confident now and if I can improve my starts, then I can be back inside the top-10 overall and battling with the top guys.”

Results – 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 16

MXGP – Overall

1. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 43; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 42… 11. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 27

MXGP – Race 1

1. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 34:54:904, 20 laps; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:15:222; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:122:264… 12. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:56:686

MXGP – Race 2

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:09:036, 20 laps; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 35:14:997; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:27:099… 12. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:57:922

MX2 – Overall

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 40; 3. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 40… 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 22; 9. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 23

MX2 – Race 1

1. Rene Hofer (KTM) 33:39:546, 19 laps; 2. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 33:44:512; 3. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 33:49:547… 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 33:54:695; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:04:179

MX2 – Race 2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 33:51:075, 19 laps; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 33:54:180; 3. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 33:56:296… 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:00:758; 14. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:31:838

Championship Standings – After Round 16

MXGP

1. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 614pts; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 613; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 611… 10. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 284; 22. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 87

MX2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 642pts; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 532; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 516; 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 477; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 412