Disappointing Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Ducati position obtained

June 4, 2022

Michele Pirro will start from Row 8 in the Gran Premi de Catalunya

The qualifying for the Gran Premi de Catalunya, ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP season, was staged today at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Michele Pirro and the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team will start from the eighth row in light of the 22nd position obtained in Q1.

After an encouraging time attack in the last run of FP3, the Italian rider was unable in Q1 to break the wall of 1’40 touched in the morning session (1’40.008), closing with a time of 1’40.310 (P22).

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing)
“This morning we managed to improve the lap times compared to yesterday’s sessions. That’s why in qualifying I was expecting to go below 1.40, also because this morning I couldn’t get there due to a small mistake. It will not be easy tomorrow, even because during the race the grip drops a lot, especially with these temperatures. In any case, we will certainly try to do our best to bring home the best possible result.”

