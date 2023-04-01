Ducati off front-row for Michelin Grand Prix of Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo

The Aruba Racing – Ducati Team concludes testing in Barcelona with Bautista on top and Rinaldi in fourth. Positive test also for Bulega in WorldSSP

The last testing session leading up to the long European segment of the 2023 WorldSBK season has come to an end at Barcelona.

Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi worked intensively on their Ducati Panigale V4R machines, also testing the new tyres brought by Pirelli, and concluded their activities at the Montmeló circuit at the end of today’s morning session.

The Spanish rider ended in P1 with a fastest time of 1’40.459 (set this morning, despite a crash without any particular consequences), completing a total of 142 laps.

Positive indications also for Michael Rinaldi, who worked with his team on the set-up, trying new solutions – especially on the front end – and finishing with a best time of 1’40.820 (152 laps completed).

P1 – Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It was a very positive test where we also had the chance to try the new tyres brought by Pirelli. We gathered valuable information that will be useful during the season. I am very happy with the feeling with the bike and I can’t wait to be at Assen”.

P4 – Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I’m very satisfied: we worked in several directions, completing many laps. We tried different solutions on the front end that will be useful in the future; moreover, we focused on electronics and tires. My very positive sensations are confirmed by the fact that for the first time at Barcelona, I managed to lap under 1’41”.

WorldSSP

Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team close the Barcelona test with high confidence. Despite a technical problem that forced the Italian rider to stop halfway through the first day of testing, Bulega (1’44.638) lapped the entire Day-2 and the indications that emerged were extremely positive.

P1 – Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“We took a good step forward in terms of feeling compared to last year when things didn’t go well at this circuit. It’s been an intense two days: the work on the bike setup has been incisive and I think it can also bring benefits for the next round”.