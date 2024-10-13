Ducati Secures its Second Manufacturers’ World Title in Supersport at Estoril

Estoril, October 12, 2024 – Thanks to Yari Montella’s victory in Race 1, held this afternoon at the Estoril Circuit, Ducati secured its second Manufacturers’ World Title in Supersport, once again reaffirming its prominence at the pinnacle of international motorcycle competition.

It’s a significant achievement for the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer, which only a few weeks ago, at the end of September, was celebrating its sixth Constructors’ World Title in MotoGP and is currently leading the Standings in the Superbike Championship.

This year’s Supersport season saw the Ducati Panigale V2 triumph in no fewer than 18 races with three different riders. Adrian Huertas, rider of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team and current World Championship leader, had ten wins and seven pole positions in 2024. Yari Montella, rider of the Barni Spark Racing Team, has scored eight wins and occupies the second position in the standings, 36 points behind Huertas. Niki Tuuli of the EAB Racing team won his first race with Ducati in Magny-Cours, France. Moreover, 31 are the podiums scored by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in WorldSSP this year.

Ducati’s second consecutive Manufacturers’ WorldSSP World Title represents a significant achievement for the company, which continues to rack up successes thanks to the excellent work done by the Ducati Corse engineers and the close collaboration with its satellite teams in the category.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“We are happy and proud to be able to celebrate our second Manufacturers’ World Title in WorldSSP, an achievement that comes after winning our sixth Constructors’ World Title in MotoGP at Misano at the end of September. It is another important milestone, which again testifies to all the hard work and dedication the men and women at Ducati Corse put in. Thank you to all of them, the teams and the riders who helped take the Panigale V2 on top of the world.”