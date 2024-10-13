Gambling on one tire Toprak Razgatlioğlu wins FIM World Superbike Championship Estoril

Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) took the win in Race 1 at the FIM World Superbike Championship Estoril round, gambling on a choice that went against the trend but which was in line with his riding style. The current championship leader was the only one on the grid who opted for the standard SC0 at the rear, combined with the SC1 at the front. Most of the riders, on the other hand, including Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC – Honda), who completed the podium, chose the SCX development solution in D0820 specification. In WorldSSP, the Race 1 win went to Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) who, equipped with the SC1 front – SCX rear combination, led the race from flag to flag, winning with a gap of more than one second ahead of the others. All the available specifications were used successfully



“In these first two days, we had highly varying weather conditions, with heavy rainfall alternating with clearer skies. The unstable conditions meant that the teams did not have a chance to do thorough tests between the various sessions, so having a complete set of options that could cover any need came in extremely handy for the riders. Yesterday, both the standard rain tyre and the D0737 specification development version proved to adapt exceptionally well to the different situations, performing well in all wet conditions. Each rider was able to find the solution that best suited him, so much that in qualifying, both the options finished in the top positions. At the start of Race 1, with a dry track, rider instinct was a determining factor in rear tyre choice and most of them used the SCX development solution in D0828 specification – an extremely positive sign for us because it confirms the confidence that this new specification is instilling. Razgatlioğlu was the only one who went with the standard SC0, which was a choice based on his own personal experience and preference, and he won the race with it, which is further proof that all three rear slick options provided were valid choices based on the characteristics and preferences of the individual riders. Congratulations to Ducati who, thanks to Montella’s win today, took the WorldSSP Manufacturers title before the season has even ended.” WorldSBK · On Friday, a heavy storm hit the Estoril circuit area, bringing rain for almost every session. This gave the riders a chance to compare the rear SCR1 rain tyre in the two versions brought for this round: the standard version and the D0737 specification development tyre. · The Superpole session on Saturday was also held on a wet track and all the riders used Rain solutions, with the SCR1 being the only option for the front. Pole man Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) went with the standard SCR1 for the rear, whereas the second and third place finishers, respectively Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) and Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha), preferred the D0737 specification development tyre. · The track dried out in time for the Race 1 start, with asphalt temperatures at 27°C and all the riders using slicks. It was a unanimous choice for the front, with everyone on the SC1. Race winner Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was the only one on the grid who combined it with the SC0 at the rear, whereas the other two riders on the podium, Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC – Honda), preferred the SCX development tyre in D0820 specification, as did another 15 riders. All the rest raced on the standard SCX. ⁠WorldSSP · The riders only had a few laps at the beginning of the qualifying session to use slicks before the track was hit by rain. The riders who took the best advantage of the little time they had were Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) and Adrian Huertas (Aruba it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) who, with the SC1 front and SCX rear combination, finished respectively in first and second place. Coming in third was Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) who preferred the SC0 at the rear. · It was sunny and the track was dry, with asphalt temperatures of 33°C for the Race 1 start. All the riders opted for the SC1 at the front and 24 out of 30 combined it with the SCX rear, including the top three finishers who were, in order, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati), Adrian Huertas (Aruba it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati), and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing). The remaining six, on the other hand, went with the other solutions available for this category, namely the SC0.