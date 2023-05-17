Sensational Start to 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship Season

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 17, 2023 — The fastest riders in the country descend on Barber Motorsports Park for the second round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship this weekend with Josh Herrin ready to continue his superb form shown in round one at Road Atlanta.



The 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Herrin took the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati Panigale V4 R into the fight against the Yamahas and BMWs in Road Atlanta, and now sits third in the championship standings as he heads to one of his favorite racetracks in the country at Barber Motorsports Park.



For Xavi Forés, the kickoff to his MotoAmerica Supersport Championship season couldn’t have gone better with two race wins at Road Atlanta, landing the popular Spaniard on a perfect 50 points heading into Barber’s round two.



This round will also mark a change for the Supersport contingent with the first-ever “extended” single race format. Scheduled to run over a single 37 lap race on Saturday with a mandatory pit stop, this format should suit Forés down to the ground after a career doing long stints in the Endurance World Championship (EWC), as well as WorldSBK and MotoGP.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V4 R – #2):

“Barber is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule so I’m really looking forward to going and spinning some laps on my V4 R,” Herrin said. “I’m getting really comfortable on the bike, comfortable with the team, and we had a good test in Wisconsin so I’m just super hungry to get out there and fight for a win again, just like in race two at Road Atlanta.”



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V2 – #12)

“I’m really excited for the upcoming weekend at Barber,” Forés said. “The track is completely new for me—I’ve never seen it in my life—but I’m pretty confident we can have a solid weekend and fight for the win again. We made some good steps on the bike for race two in Atlanta and we will be trying again to build a strong package for Barber. This weekend’s format with a long single race with a pit stop is also interesting. We saw at Daytona that the team works well on the quick tire changes so we’re all highly motivated to start the weekend.”



On track action for the second round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship kicks off at 9:00 am CDT. Forés will take to the track for Supersport FP1 at 9:40 am on Friday, May 19, while Herrin will be on track for Superbike FP1 at 10:20 am.