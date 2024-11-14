Solid speed at Endurocross series in Oregon

Round Five – Oregon EnduroCross The Endurocross series found itself in Oregon for the fifth round of the season. The track was larger than at any of the four previous rounds. Deep holes in the rocks and a water section to negotiate kept the riders on their toes all night. Max Gerston started the night with a fast hot lap showing he had good speed. However, a few race decisions that didn’t work out ended up being the margin for a top-five finish, as Gerston finished in 8th place. Tim Apolle rode well in Oregon. In the last moto, he was running up in third place until he got tangled up in a corner with another rider which dropped him back. Apolle gained confidence from his performance and hopes to carry that on into the last round in Washington.