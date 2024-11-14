Solid speed at Endurocross series in Oregon

The Endurocross series found itself in Oregon for the fifth round of the season. The track was larger than at any of the four previous rounds. Deep holes in the rocks and a water section to negotiate kept the riders on their toes all night. Max Gerston started the night with a fast hot lap showing he had good speed. However, a few race decisions that didn’t work out ended up being the margin for a top-five finish, as Gerston finished in 8th place. Tim Apolle rode well in Oregon. In the last moto, he was running up in third place until he got tangled up in a corner with another rider which dropped him back. Apolle gained confidence from his performance and hopes to carry that on into the last round in Washington.
Results:
Max Gerston » 8th Place – Motos: 6th | 6th | 10th » EX Pro
Tim Apolle » 9th Place – Motos: 7th | 10th | 7th » EX Pro
300 RR Race Edition
“Round 5 in Oregon had a super cool track. All the pieces were in place. I had a great hot lap and solid speed. Poor race decisions held me back from performing how I felt I could. I earned Moto scores of 6-6-10 for 8th overall. I learned a lot this weekend and plan on bringing the intensity next weekend in Everett.”
300 RR Race Edition
“Redmond was a great weekend. At first, it took me a long time to get in the rhythm. I had very good starts and ran almost the entire moto in the top three, until an unfavorable situation at the end of the race. I saw that I can ride at the front and of course, I wanted more. I’m looking forward to the final next week in Washington. Thanks to my team, I’m very proud and grateful to be here!”
