Final WORCS round of the year: Taft Results

DeMartile Fights Back for Third Place The ninth and final WORCS round of the year was in Taft, CA. The start was a concrete gate drop. Off the line he let everyone go wide and snuck into third place but soon after he found the ground and dropped him to dead last. After mounting a steady charge DeMartile was able to climb back into third place where he would finish on the day. Good effort to round out the WORCS series for the year.