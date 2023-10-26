Final WORCS round of the year: Taft Results

The ninth and final WORCS round of the year was in Taft, CA. The start was a concrete gate drop. Off the line he let everyone go wide and snuck into third place but soon after he found the ground and dropped him to dead last. After mounting a steady charge DeMartile was able to climb back into third place where he would finish on the day. Good effort to round out the WORCS series for the year.
Event Results
Evan Smith
3rd Place
Class: XC1
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The last round of WORCS went well. I was very thankful to have my team manager Carlen there for support and top Beta mechanic Jason. I had a tip over the first lap of the race which put me in last. But I put down some good laps and made my way to the podium in 3rd overall!”
