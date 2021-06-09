Opening round 2021 Endurance World Championship Highlights

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 8.

Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki were on track today for a final shakedown test ahead of the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship this weekend at Le Mans in France.

The four-rider team of Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Kazuki Watanabe and Sylvain Guintoli – Suzuki’s MotoGP test rider – fresh from duties at yesterday’s test in Spain, were in the saddle of the factory GSX-R1000R for the private test at the Bugatti Circuit.

This is the last time the team has to test new settings before the initial practice sessions begin at the circuit on Thursday ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours gets underway on Saturday.

Damien SAULNIER – Team Manager:

“We are all really happy to start this season. It’s good to get together, hear the bike and see it ride. Our riders needed some time to get back in shape but by the end of the day everyone has found their bearings. We are in the top five with a bike fitted with racing tyres, which is very positive. We have an excellent package with the Yoshimura technicians who know this GSX-R1000R perfectly well, a SERT team specialised in Endurance, good tyres and a trio of fast riders who are discovering and progressing together. So everything looks good for us.”