GNCC 10 – Extreme Enduro RevLimiter – Hare & Hound 5 Race Results

Rachel locked up the Extreme Enduro Championship a month ago but it was made official this weekend at the RevLimiter. Since she was racing at the GNCC on the same weekend the #1 plate was accepted by race team manager Rodney Smith on her behalf. Congratulations Rachel!
GNCC – Round 10
Millfield, OH
The GNCC was in Ohio this weekend for Round ten. Weather for the weekend was in thehigh 70s with track conditions being dry, dusty, rough, slick, with rocky sections. Laps were long, around 14 miles with 37 minute lap times. Cody Barnes raced well on his 250 RR but couldn’t crack the podium and finished in 5th. Thorn Devlin got off to an early lead as the headed into the woods but ended up getting stuck on a rock and setting him back to ultimately finishing in 7th. Rachel Gutish kept her podium finish streak alive. She won the hole shot award and although she didn’t have her best stuff, she still ended up in 3rd overall.
XC2 – Pro
Cody Barnes – 5th
Thorn Devlin – 7th
Women’s XC
Rachel Gutish – 3rd
Photos: Ken Hill
Cody Barnes
250 RR Race Edition
“I got off to a good start by going into the dusty woods 3rd. I felt good. My Beta 250 RR was handling and running great. I made a few small mistakes and dropped back to 5th and battled for 4th the majority of the day. On the last lap we had to stop to pit as a result I dropped to 6th place. I knew I had to make something happen on the last lap but was only able to make one pass to get 5th in XC2 and 10th overall.”
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“My Beta 250RR got a quick jump off the line and put us in the lead going into the woods. An incident later in lap one had me hung up on a rock and took me from 3rd to 10th. I fought hard the remainder of the race to get 7th on the day. Not pleased with the mistakes I made, but I enjoyed putting my Beta through its paces on a rough course. Thank you team for a great machine and support.”
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“I am happy to be bringing home another GNCC podium for Beta! I got a great start and led the first few miles, but I really struggled with the exceptionally hard-packed and quad-polished track. I couldn’t ever get comfortable and to be honest I got straight-up dropped by the top two. On the bright side, despite never feeling all that great on the bike, I was able to hang on to third place! Looking forward to the NEPG next week and hoping to keep the recent podium streak alive!”
Extreme Enduro – The RevLimiter
Bridgeport, TX
The Extreme Enduro riders battled the conditions and the 90 degree weather of Bridgeport, Texas for the RevLimiter. As all Extreme Enduros, The RevLimiter was a grueling test. Max Gerston was able to manage the conditions and race hard to earn a 3rd place finish. The heat took its toll on Ben Herrera. He managed to earn a 4th place finish before suffering from heat exhaustion. Ben had to spend a night in the hospital after the race but he was released the next morning and is doing fine. For Ron Commo the heat and fatigue, as well as getting stuck behind a pile up, were factors in his 7th place finish.
Pro Division
Max Gerston – 3rd
Ben Herrera – 4th
Ron Commo – 7th
Photos: Mary Rinell
Max Gerston
300RR Race Edition
“The Rev Limiter Extreme Enduro went very well. I was finally able to ride the motorcycle like I know how and get that podium I’ve been searching for all year. I was able to earn 3-3-3 moto scores for a 3rd overall. My 300RR ran solid the whole time and suited the variety of terrain very well. The track had dry traction, dry slick, wet traction, and wet slick. I am stoked to get the podium and I am ready for Endurocross.”
Ron Commo
300 RR Race Edition
“I started off the weekend with a 3rd place in hot laps on Saturday. In race one I had a terrible start after some guys crashed on the first hill. Once we all got going I quickly passed to get up to 5th and ended up there after 2 hours of racing. In race two I had decent start where I settled in and just tried to conserve as much energy as possible. I started cramping pretty bad towards the end of the hour and a half race. I also had a pretty good crash where I bent my bar’s. After the guys got my bike squared away we raced the final race with the hardest terrain they had to offer, it was gnarly! A lot of it was actual trials sections. It was a great weekend with the team. I came away with 7th overall not great but with how rough I was feeling, I’ll take it!”
Hare & Hound – Round 5
Jericho, UT
Round 5 of the NHHA was in Jericho, Utah for The Desert Devotional. The weather was in the high 70s with the course containing sand whoops and rocky single track sections. Beta’s Cole Conatser raced well in the desert and ended up with a win in the Pro 250 class. Zane Robert & Joe Wasson battled hard from early set backs to finish 4th and 6th respectively. Morgan Tanke finished 3rd after getting thrown off her bike on the 2nd loop.
Pro 250 Class
Cole Conatser – 1st
Pro Class
Zane Roberts – 4th
Joe Wasson – 6th
Pro Women Class
Morgan Tanke – 3rd
Photos: Kato
Cole Conatser
250 RR Race Edition
“I got a really good jump off the start and ended up right behind Zane at the end of the bomb run. I made a few mistakes on the first loop causing me to go back and forth for the lead but was able to come into the pits after loop one in 1st. On the 2nd loop I just kept my head down and rode smart to put the Beta 250 on the top step of the podium in the Pro 250 class and 10th overall! Looking forward to the next round in Nevada!”
Zane Roberts
430 RR Race Edition
“Overall it was a pretty good weekend in Utah. I had a bit of a rough go the first lap as I struggled to make passes in the dust and had a decent crash. I remounted in 7th place and was able to make my way up to 4th by the end of the first lap. From there I put on a charge to try to catch the two riders about one minute ahead of me. However, I was starting to feel the effects of having broken my water pack early on in the first lap and was never quite able to close the gap. I feel great on the bike and am looking forward to putting it all together soon.”
Joe Wasson
430 RR Race Edition
“Round 5 in Utah went about as well as 2020 has been going! I got a second place start and everything was going perfect until I stalled it and I had trouble starting the bike. That hiccup set me back 8th place and I had to make some hasty passes in the dust. I ended up hitting a stump in the bushes that sent me flying off the bike. After recovering from that I was able to salvage a 6th overall.”
Morgan Tanke
300 RR Race Edition
“I was feeling well prepared and confident going into round 5 of the NHHA series. I got off to a decent start finding myself in 3rd. The first loop consisted of a lot of sand whoops and rocky single track. While charging to catch up to the leaders I had a big get off sending me straight over the bars. I was able to get back up and make it to the pits to head out for loop 2. I knew that if I wanted to catch back up I needed to sprint and I was feeling the flow. I ended up having another hard crash on loop 2 in the rocky single track. The second crash really took the wind out of my sails and I was hurting. I’m happy to have salvaged a 3rd place and to be coming home healthy.”
