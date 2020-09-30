GNCC 10 – Extreme Enduro RevLimiter – Hare & Hound 5 Race Results

Ron Commo

300 RR Race Edition

“I started off the weekend with a 3rd place in hot laps on Saturday. In race one I had a terrible start after some guys crashed on the first hill. Once we all got going I quickly passed to get up to 5th and ended up there after 2 hours of racing. In race two I had decent start where I settled in and just tried to conserve as much energy as possible. I started cramping pretty bad towards the end of the hour and a half race. I also had a pretty good crash where I bent my bar’s. After the guys got my bike squared away we raced the final race with the hardest terrain they had to offer, it was gnarly! A lot of it was actual trials sections. It was a great weekend with the team. I came away with 7th overall not great but with how rough I was feeling, I’ll take it!”