Hit the track in Austin Texas for Grand Prix of The Americas

Bagnaia and Pirro are ready to hit the track in Austin, Texas, for the Americas GP

Two weeks after the Michelin GP of Argentina, the Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Austin, Texas, to contest the third round of the 2023 MotoGP season, the Grand Prix of The Americas, at the famous Circuit of The Americas.

The U.S. track hosted the World Championship for the first time in 2013 and, with its over 5 kilometres, is one of the most fascinating tracks on the calendar. Ducati has so far achieved seven podiums at COTA, most notably the victory scored by Enea Bastianini last year with the Desmosedici GP of the Gresini Racing team. The rider from Rimini, still recovering from a right shoulder injury suffered in the Portuguese GP, will not take part in the American event this year and will be replaced by Michele Pirro, official test rider for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

2022 World Champion Francesco Bagnaia arrives in the United States determined to redeem himself after crashing in Argentina while in second position and finishing the race sixteenth. Bagnaia currently boasts a third place as his best result in Austin, achieved in 2021 after starting from pole.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (41 points)

“I am happy to be back on track in Austin this weekend. The GP of the Americas is one of my favourite events, and the circuit is exceptional. We have always been fast here in the past, and we can do well again this year. I am still disappointed about the crash in Argentina, and I want to put it behind me and get back to fighting for the win in both races on Saturday and Sunday.”

Michele Pirro (#51, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I am sorry that Enea will not be able to participate in the GP of the Americas. He really wanted to and has been working hard these weeks with rehabilitation, but he still has to recover his strength at 100%. I will do my best and give my all for Ducati. I only raced once at the Circuit of The Americas in 2016 to replace Petrucci, so I have no particular ambitions. The goal will be to improve in each session and be as close as possible to the leaders.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m sorry that I can’t race in Austin because I really wanted to. It’s a track I like, and I have had good memories since I won last year’s race. I really did everything I could in these weeks, but it still takes time, and it wouldn’t have made sense to risk it. Now I will work harder to recover my strength for the Spanish GP in Jerez.”

Circuit Information

Country: United States

Name: Circuit Of The Americas

Best Lap: Bastianini (Ducati) 2:03.521 (160.6.7 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Martín (Ducati), 2:02.039 (162,2 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Miller (Ducati), 352,9 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 5.51 km

Sprint Race Distance: 10 laps (55.10 km)

Race Distance: 20 laps (110.2 km)

Corners: 20 (11 left, 9 right)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° Bastianini (Ducati); 2° Rins (Suzuki), 3° Miller (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati) 2:02.039 (162,2 km/h)

Fastest lap: Bastianini (Ducati) 2:03.521 (160.6.7 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 174 (69 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 22 (12 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint wins: 1

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 18 (11 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Michele Pirro

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 51

GPs Started: 110 (63 x MotoGP, 18 x Moto2, 29 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2012 (MotoGP), Aragón 2010 (Moto2), Italy 2003 (125cc)

Wins: 1 (Moto2)

Sprint Win: –

First GP win: Valencia 2011 (Moto2)

Pole positions: 1 (Moto2)

First pole: Valencia 2011 (Moto2)

World Titles: –

Championship Information

Riders’ Standing

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2° (41 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (71 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 5° (41 points)