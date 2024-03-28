Honda Announces Winners of 2023 Yūshū Recognition Scheme

  • Yūshū allows Honda to celebrate its top performing European retailers in Customer Experience
  • Expanded for 2023 to include Automobile Sales across Europe as well as Motorcycle Sales in the UK, with a total of 57 Winners and Highly Commended retailers recognised across the region
  • Yūshū is based on customer feedback and identifies retailers offering outstanding levels of service to both Sales and Aftersales customers

Honda has announced the winners of this year’s Yūshū recognitionscheme, which was launched to acknowledge and celebrate the top performing retailers in Customer Experience across Europe, based on real customer survey feedback.

Following its introduction to Europe in 2022, which focused on Aftersales departments, the scheme has been expanded to include Automobile Sales across all European regions. In the UK, Motorcycle Sales are also being acknowledged, with a total of 57 Winners and Highly Commended retailers recognised across the European region.

The Yūshū scheme recognises and celebrates retailer performance as measured by the Honda Customer Satisfaction Index (H-CSI), a programme to capture the Voice of the Customer so the company can continue to meet customer needs and exceed expectations.

“Customers are at the heart of everything Honda does, so it is fantastic to see how our retailers across Europe have engaged with Yūshū in 2023,” said Hans De Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe. “The expanded recognition scheme is indicative of our commitment to providing outstanding levels of customer satisfaction, and how ‘the joy of selling’ resonates with every Honda Associate. We would like to congratulate all of the Winners and Highly Recommended retailers, and we look forward to this positive result continuing throughout 2024.”

Yūshū, meaning ‘Excellence’, is demonstrated by strong dealer engagement to achieve a high Overall Satisfaction score, ultimately encouraging commitment to Honda’s mission statement – supplying products of the highest quality and at a reasonable price for worldwide customer satisfaction.

“It is an honour for us that, based on the evaluation of our customers, we won the Yūshū first award in Hungary in 2023 as well,” said Péter Tóth, Honda Tóth, Hungary. The basic philosophy of our company is to find a solution in every situation and always put the customer first. It is a fantastic feeling to win this prestigious award again after 2022.”

The satisfaction of our customers is at the heart of what we do, and we look after them like they are family,” said Alan Ewen, Ewens of Cornhill, UK – winner of both Sales and Aftersales categories this year. “We listen to and appreciate our customer’s individual needs and in turn, they trust and respect our guidance. As a result, our customers return year after year and their recommendations result in their family and friends coming through our doors as well.”

Below is the full list of the 2023 Yūshū Winners from each country, plus those recognised as Highly Commended.

Aftersales Winners:

Automobile
Branch Winner Location
Belgium Lavrysen Eindhout-Laakdal
Czechia STYX CAR, spol. s r.o. Kolín
Denmark Honda Glejbjerg Aps Glejbjerg
France Garage Du Centre Valence
Germany Auto-Jäger GmbH Wernberg-Köblitz
Hungary Honda Tóth Szolnok
Italy DECAR Cinisello Balsamo
Netherlands Wesselink Emst EMST
Norway Bjørdal Bil AS Ørsta
Poland Kolaczek Wieliczka
Slovakia Zona Prešov Spol.s.r.o. Prešov
Spain Styl Auto Vilafranca del Penedès
Sweden Rosenholtz verkstad AB Stockholm
Switzerland Zollhaus Automobile AG Thun
UK Ewens of Cornhill Cornhill
Motorcycle
France Choron Motos JRLG Paris
Germany Semmler GbR, vertr. D. Ralf u. Oliver Herborn
Italy LEOPOLDO NARDINI Velletri
Portugal Lousãmotos Lousã
Spain Motorcycle Center Europe Badajoz
UK Wheels Honda Peterborough

Aftersales Highly Commended:

Automobile
Branch Highly Commended Location
Belgium Ring Motor Anderlecht
Czechia Autoservis Kolovrátek s.r.o. Dalovice
Denmark Autocentralen Aalborg A/S Aalborg
France Alliance Andres Automobiles Trélissac
Hungary Honda Duna Autó Budapest
Italy AUTOEPI Pescara
Netherlands Welman ALKMAAR
Norway Flygt Bil AS Bodø
Poland Honda RECO Remigiusz Kaźmierczak Opatówek
Slovakia Soffy Motors, spol. s r.o. Vranov nad Topľou
Spain Camelias Motor Pontevedra
Sweden Sven Almevik Bil AB Linköping
Switzerland Paco Garage SA Delémont
Motorcycle
France Outsider Montlhery Montlhéry
Italy MAX MOTO Piacenza
Portugal Garonda Guarda
Spain Motoledo Toledo

Sales Winners:

Automobile
Branch Winner Location
Belgium Heyndrickx Roeselare
Czechia Roman Bartyzal České Budějovice
Germany Autohaus Lucas GmbH & Co.KG Oberhausen
France Viers Automobiles Brive La Gaillarde
Italy F.LLI PALOMBA S.R.L. Perugia
Netherlands Auto Scholing Twente Almelo
Poland Karlik Malta Poznań
Spain Styl Auto Vilafranca del Penedès
Switzerland Paco Garage SA Delémont
UK Ewens of Cornhill Cornhill
UK Vertu Honda Sunderland Sunderland
Motorcycle
UK Miles Kingsport Ltd East Yorkshire

Sales Highly Commended:

Automobile
Branch Highly Commended Location
Denmark Bilforum Herning A/S Herning
France Schumpp Automobiles Strasbourg
Hungary Honda Tipp Autó Debrecen
Italy SINAUTO S.R.L. Brescia
Norway Haugaland Bilsenter AS Karmsund
Poland JKK Moto Katowice
Switzerland Honda Automobiles Neuchâtel Boudry
