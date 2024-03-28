Honda Announces Winners of 2023 Yūshū Recognition Scheme

Yūshū allows Honda to celebrate its top performing European retailers in Customer Experience

Expanded for 2023 to include Automobile Sales across Europe as well as Motorcycle Sales in the UK, with a total of 57 Winners and Highly Commended retailers recognised across the region

Yūshū is based on customer feedback and identifies retailers offering outstanding levels of service to both Sales and Aftersales customers

Honda has announced the winners of this year’s Yūshū recognitionscheme, which was launched to acknowledge and celebrate the top performing retailers in Customer Experience across Europe, based on real customer survey feedback.

Following its introduction to Europe in 2022, which focused on Aftersales departments, the scheme has been expanded to include Automobile Sales across all European regions. In the UK, Motorcycle Sales are also being acknowledged, with a total of 57 Winners and Highly Commended retailers recognised across the European region.

The Yūshū scheme recognises and celebrates retailer performance as measured by the Honda Customer Satisfaction Index (H-CSI), a programme to capture the Voice of the Customer so the company can continue to meet customer needs and exceed expectations.

“Customers are at the heart of everything Honda does, so it is fantastic to see how our retailers across Europe have engaged with Yūshū in 2023,” said Hans De Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe. “The expanded recognition scheme is indicative of our commitment to providing outstanding levels of customer satisfaction, and how ‘the joy of selling’ resonates with every Honda Associate. We would like to congratulate all of the Winners and Highly Recommended retailers, and we look forward to this positive result continuing throughout 2024.”

Yūshū, meaning ‘Excellence’, is demonstrated by strong dealer engagement to achieve a high Overall Satisfaction score, ultimately encouraging commitment to Honda’s mission statement – supplying products of the highest quality and at a reasonable price for worldwide customer satisfaction.

“It is an honour for us that, based on the evaluation of our customers, we won the Yūshū first award in Hungary in 2023 as well,” said Péter Tóth, Honda Tóth, Hungary. “The basic philosophy of our company is to find a solution in every situation and always put the customer first. It is a fantastic feeling to win this prestigious award again after 2022.”

“The satisfaction of our customers is at the heart of what we do, and we look after them like they are family,” said Alan Ewen, Ewens of Cornhill, UK – winner of both Sales and Aftersales categories this year. “We listen to and appreciate our customer’s individual needs and in turn, they trust and respect our guidance. As a result, our customers return year after year and their recommendations result in their family and friends coming through our doors as well.”

Below is the full list of the 2023 Yūshū Winners from each country, plus those recognised as Highly Commended.

Aftersales Winners:

Automobile Branch Winner Location Belgium Lavrysen Eindhout-Laakdal Czechia STYX CAR, spol. s r.o. Kolín Denmark Honda Glejbjerg Aps Glejbjerg France Garage Du Centre Valence Germany Auto-Jäger GmbH Wernberg-Köblitz Hungary Honda Tóth Szolnok Italy DECAR Cinisello Balsamo Netherlands Wesselink Emst EMST Norway Bjørdal Bil AS Ørsta Poland Kolaczek Wieliczka Slovakia Zona Prešov Spol.s.r.o. Prešov Spain Styl Auto Vilafranca del Penedès Sweden Rosenholtz verkstad AB Stockholm Switzerland Zollhaus Automobile AG Thun UK Ewens of Cornhill Cornhill Motorcycle France Choron Motos JRLG Paris Germany Semmler GbR, vertr. D. Ralf u. Oliver Herborn Italy LEOPOLDO NARDINI Velletri Portugal Lousãmotos Lousã Spain Motorcycle Center Europe Badajoz UK Wheels Honda Peterborough

Aftersales Highly Commended:

Automobile Branch Highly Commended Location Belgium Ring Motor Anderlecht Czechia Autoservis Kolovrátek s.r.o. Dalovice Denmark Autocentralen Aalborg A/S Aalborg France Alliance Andres Automobiles Trélissac Hungary Honda Duna Autó Budapest Italy AUTOEPI Pescara Netherlands Welman ALKMAAR Norway Flygt Bil AS Bodø Poland Honda RECO Remigiusz Kaźmierczak Opatówek Slovakia Soffy Motors, spol. s r.o. Vranov nad Topľou Spain Camelias Motor Pontevedra Sweden Sven Almevik Bil AB Linköping Switzerland Paco Garage SA Delémont Motorcycle France Outsider Montlhery Montlhéry Italy MAX MOTO Piacenza Portugal Garonda Guarda Spain Motoledo Toledo

Sales Winners:

Automobile Branch Winner Location Belgium Heyndrickx Roeselare Czechia Roman Bartyzal České Budějovice Germany Autohaus Lucas GmbH & Co.KG Oberhausen France Viers Automobiles Brive La Gaillarde Italy F.LLI PALOMBA S.R.L. Perugia Netherlands Auto Scholing Twente Almelo Poland Karlik Malta Poznań Spain Styl Auto Vilafranca del Penedès Switzerland Paco Garage SA Delémont UK Ewens of Cornhill Cornhill UK Vertu Honda Sunderland Sunderland Motorcycle UK Miles Kingsport Ltd East Yorkshire

Sales Highly Commended: