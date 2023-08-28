Honda offering customers comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage on new vehicles

Special zero cost enrollment for first 10,000 new customers

New Delhi, 21 August 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) takes another monumental leap in the industry with the introduction of revolutionary ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for its Big Wing customers.

As an introductory offer, the first 10,000 new vehicle purchase customers get enrollment in the Extended Warranty program at zero cost. The no cost offer is applicable for first 10,000 new H’ness CB350 & CB350RS customers (valid from 8th Aug 2023 onwards) on a first come first served basis. This pioneering move not only reshapes the premium segment but also sets entirely new industry benchmark that promises unmatched benefits and ensure ultimate peace of mind for customers.

Customers can acquire an ‘Extended Warranty Plus” within a flexible window ranging from 91 days to 9th year from the date of vehicle purchase. This program grants customers a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage as well as renewal options that remain transferable even in the event of change in ownership. With a commitment to cost-effective ownership experience, the program further ensures vehicle longevity through regular maintenance leading to unparalleled customer satisfaction.

At the heart of the ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program is comprehensive coverage, safeguarding critical high-value engine components and essential mechanical and electrical parts. Offering flexibility and choice, the Extended Warranty Plus program presents customers with three tailored options: a 3-year policy for vehicles up to the 7th year, a 2-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year, and a 1-year policy for those in their 9th year. These options extend coverage up to 1,30,000 kilometers for all their H’ness & CB350RS motorcycles.

Features of Extended Warranty Plus Benefits for Customer Period of sale 91 days to 9th Year from date of vehicle purchase ➢ Complete “Peace of Mind” for customers

➢ Covers the failure occurred due to manufacturing defect.

➢ Warranty coverage up-to 10 Years – unique initiative in the premium 2Wheeler industry.

➢ Longer vehicle life with regular maintenance, leads to higher resale value.

➢ Renewal option available upto 9 years of vehicle purchase.

➢ All India applicability

➢ Policy is transferrable Point of Sale Workshop Policy Options Available 3 Year policy till 7th Year age vehicle,

2 Year policy for 8th Year age vehicle,

1 Year policy for 9th Year age vehicle. Potential Customers Existing EW and Non-EW customers

Introducing the special Extended Warranty programs for BigWing, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, the Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India expressed, “At HMSI, our unwavering commitment to delivering an unmatched ownership experience stands as our highest priority. The ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs naturally evolves as a seamless extension of our commitment. Witnessing the overwhelming response from our Red Wing customers, we are extending this unique initiative further for our popular CB350 motorcycles. Celebrating 1,00,000 customers milestone, we are confident that this program will set new satisfaction standards. With its unique features and warranty coverage of up to 10 years, inclusive of high-value parts, customers can enjoy complete peace of mind and Honda’s assurance across the country. We firmly believe that this program will further strengthen the unwavering trust and reliability bestowed upon us by our valuable customers.”

Customers can conveniently access this service at nearest authorized Honda BigWing, with price starting from Rs. 5,321 only. The pricing structure varies based on the purchase year of the vehicle, ensuring flexibility and affordability for all customers.