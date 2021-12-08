Honda Racing UK announce Pirelli National Superstock support package

Honda Racing UK, the reigning Pirelli National Superstock Champions has announced an exciting new support package for teams and riders looking to compete in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in the 2022 season.

The support package is designed to attract teams and riders, into the highly competitive Superstock class, where they can hone their skills on 1000cc machines with the view of progressing into the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which Tom Neave won the Superstock championship in 2021, has a fantastic settings range, which allows the opportunity to dial down the electronics, meaning riders can get used to eventually riding without electronic aids as they progress into the Superbike class.

The Honda Racing UK Superstock Support Package includes:

£10,000 championship winning bonus (paid to the winning team)

A brand-new 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP supplied as a championship winning bonus

Cost reimbursement for a set of Pirelli tyres for every race win

Tom Neave’s 2021 full season and track specific race data and setting sheets

A package for teams and riders to purchase a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP through their local Honda UK dealer

Supply a spec-sheet to convert a brand-new 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to a Superstock race machine

Discounted rate to attend Honda Racing UK private tests

Social media support for wins and success via the well-established Honda Racing UK channels

For more information, or to find out how to participate in the Honda Racing UK Superstock support package please contact Havier Beltran on 01507 605 843.

Havier Beltran:

I’m excited to be able to offer this fantastic support package to teams and riders wanting to make the step into the Superstock class. We have proved over the last two seasons how competitive the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is in the Superstock class with Tom Neave finishing runner-up in 2020 and winning the class in 2021. As the Fireblade celebrates its 30th anniversary we look forward to continuing its racing legacy and supporting team and riders in the championship.