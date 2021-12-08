2021 North American Environmental Report

Honda today released its environmental activities data for North America covering the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (FY 2021). This marks the 17th consecutive year that Honda has released detailed environmental impact data for its North American operations.

The data includes water use, greenhouse gas emissions, and waste and air emissions, which decreased as a result of reduced manufacturing due to COVID-19 and supply chain constraints.

The company managed to recycle or reuse 92% of the waste from its manufacturing facilities during the reporting period, and over the same period, 99% of the waste from its 12 U.S. parts warehousing and distribution centers were recycled.

The report also includes data on the use of Honda and Acura products in the region:

For model year 2020, the average real-world fuel economy of the company’s U.S. automobile fleet i increased .7%, to 29.1 mpg and remains 14.6% higher (better) than the industry average of 25.4 mpg.

increased .7%, to 29.1 mpg and remains 14.6% higher (better) than the industry average of 25.4 mpg. In the same period, the average real-world CO 2 emissions for the company’s U.S. automobile fleeti is 12.6% below (better than) the industry average of 349 g/mi.

emissions for the company’s U.S. automobile fleeti is 12.6% below (better than) the industry average of 349 g/mi. The average fuel economy of the Honda model year 2020 U.S. motorcycle fleetii was 4.8% higher (better) than the previous model year.

In April 2021, Honda set a goal for achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, including a commitment to supply its operations with 100% clean energy.