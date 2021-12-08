Dare DeMartile Signs with Beta Racing

Beta is pleased to announce that Dare DeMartile has signed a two-year deal to race for the Factory Beta USA team. The Lincoln, CA resident raced a partial schedule in 2021 and put Beta on the podium a couple of times during that stint. DeMartile will compete aboard a Beta Factory 480 RR in the Pro class of both the WORCS and NCPG series. He got a taste of racing in both series this year by competing in a few rounds. That experience will only help with his 2022 campaign.