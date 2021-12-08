Dare DeMartile Signs with Beta Racing

Beta is pleased to announce that Dare DeMartile has signed a two-year deal to race for the Factory Beta USA team. The Lincoln, CA resident raced a partial schedule in 2021 and put Beta on the podium a couple of times during that stint. DeMartile will compete aboard a Beta Factory 480 RR in the Pro class of both the WORCS and NCPG series. He got a taste of racing in both series this year by competing in a few rounds. That experience will only help with his 2022 campaign.
Dare DeMartile
Beta Factory Rider
“I’m very excited to make history with Beta for the next two years. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and just excited to go racing.”
Carlen Gardner
Race Team Manager
“I have known Dare for a while growing up racing motocross. I knew he had an Offroad background from local races, and grew up riding various types of events. When I had the opportunity, I knew he would fit perfectly with the team and make a statement in west coast offroad racing.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Munich. The next stop for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) is Magny-Cours (FRA). Tom Sykes (GBR) and Markus Reiterberger (GER) will contest the final European races of the […]
The third round of the Yamaha YXZ1000R Spain Cup delivered some thrilling racing at the Baja TT Dehesa de Extremadura on 8th-9th June. With the Stock and Open categories both in action again fans were […]
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts toasted a second consecutive Grand Prix victory at round five of the FIM MX2 World Championship in Kegums, Latvia. Teammate Ben Watson finished fourth overall after a season-best […]