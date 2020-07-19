Huge Blow for Suzuki MotoGP as Alex Rins Declared Unfit to Race

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 19.

Alex Rins has been declared unfit for today’s Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit of Jerez Angel Nieto, following the heavy crash he suffered in the closing moments of Saturday’s Q2 session.

Yesterday afternoon Rins was diagnosed at the Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur with a fracture and dislocation in his right shoulder, he also sustained muscle damage to the surrounding area.

MotoGP Medical Director Ángel Charte carried out a round of examinations this morning and declared Alex unfit for the race.

Further assessments will be carried out ahead of next weekend’s Andalucia Grand Prix.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We are very disappointed that Alex can’t race, especially because we felt we had the chance for a good result. Alex was really fast with good pace, so it’s a pity. For this to happen with such a short season makes it even harder. He can’t race today, but during next week we will all try our best to get him back on track next weekend.”

Alex Rins:

“It’s impossible to race today here in Jerez. It’s really disappointing that I suffered this injury because my feeling with the bike had been really good during the whole weekend. But right now, I need to think about getting well as soon as possible, the doctors will help me with rehab during next week and they have given me some stronger painkillers. I’ll try my maximum to ride next week.”

Xavier Mir – MotoGP Traumatologist:

“After the crash Alex underwent an MRI scan at the Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur and this confirmed some injuries such as the muscle and ligament damage, and fracture to the shoulder. Furthermore, he presents an injury in one of the rotary tendons of the shoulder. This means it is a multiple injury with a potentially long recovery time. We decided he should not need surgery, and instead he will begin magnetotherapy to reduce the edema. He will also have assisted rehab with electro stimulation in order to try and race next week. We agreed that it will be impossible to race today, and Dr. Charte administered some more powerful analgesics.”