Top 10 ADV bikes, Top 8 Best-Selling Adventure Bikes, Top 5 “must-ride” motorcycles, fantastic, coolest, top, best… blah, blah, blah, click-bait titles. So what is the best 2022 Adventure Bike? The one YOU like, the one that FITS you, the one you can AFFORD and will LOVE. I’m sure you are as tried as I seeing poorly written motorcycle articles from questionable “bike sites” with click-bait headlines that have more ads than text! Please, save me from the cesspool internet sometimes…lol.

That said, I want to draw you attention to a brand-new ADV (Adventure Bike) dual-sport machine that is available now and coming to the USA and Canada this summer. It’s from Royal Enfield and it’s called the 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411. It should be quite affordable, it should be bulletproof and it should be light, easy to maintain, fix and is tossable in the bush.

I’ve never understood why someone out side of the Dakar Rally would want a big, heavy Dakar bike if you going off-road in North America. They can be completely unwieldly in the wild, heavy to pick up, expensive to buy and fix, guzzle gas and at the end of the day, you’d be x3 happier on a lighter ADV. So a 411cc, 185kg (400lb) bike sounds just right.

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: READY. SET. SCRAM.

Introducing the 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411…

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the midsize (250cc – 750cc) motorcycling segment, today unveiled the Scram 411 – the brand’s first ADV crossover. The new Scram 411 is an engaging, accessible and capable street scrambler, with the heart of an adventure motorcycle. Built on Royal Enfield’s proven 411cc single-cylinder engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis, the Scram 411 combines spirited agility on urban streets, with competent rough-roading capabilities. Focused and purposeful changes in the riding geometry and ergonomics make it ideal for in-city riding, as well as unpredictable, challenging trails off the urban grid.

Unveiled for global audiences today, the new Scram 411 is already available in India, and will be available in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America later this year. The Scram 411 is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. late summer/early fall. Pricing and colorways will be announced in the coming months.

The Scram 411 is a continuation of Royal Enfield’s constant pursuit of exploration, and building motorcycles to enable every adventure. One such motorcycle is the Himalayan—Royal Enfield’s flagship adventure tourer. Launched in 2016, the Himalayan has fostered a subculture of adventure touring around the world, most recently, even Antarctica’s South Pole. Its unique design and well-rounded capability make it among Royal Enfield’s best-selling motorcycles, and it is upon this stalwart platform that the style evolution continues with the more urban-focused ADV-crossover motorcycle—the Scram 411.

The all-new Scram 411 is a new subspecies that has the authentic vibes of a scrambler and adventure touring in its DNA. With long-travel suspension and class-leading ground clearance paired with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, the Scram 411 is playfully agile on city streets, yet is highly capable of tackling more rugged terrain, so the exploration doesn’t end when the pavement stops.

The Scram 411 is powered by the globally appreciated 411cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The counterbalanced engine ensures smooth power delivery and strong bottom-end torque that elevates the overall performance. The wide spread of useable power makes it easy to manage over long urban commutes with minimum gear shifts, and the confidence-inspiring low-revving torque allows it to tackle bad road, and off-road sections easily.

Long-travel suspension and monoshock design, together with class-leading 7.8 inches (200mm) of ground clearance, the Scram 411 delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. The telescopic front suspension with 41mm forks and 7.4 inches (190mm) travel, pairs with 7.0 inches (180mm) travel on the rear, where the link-mounted monoshock enables stable and confident riding over rough roads. Front and rear disc brakes combined with dual-channel ABS, ensures confident braking.

The change in the riding geometry is brought about by the 19-inch front wheel and dual-purpose tire. This, combined with the 17-inch rear wheel, are key to the Scram 411 motorcycle’s nimble handling. The dual-purpose tires ensure a confident grip over tarmac and loose gravel for the ideal combination of on-road grip and rough-road tractability.

The seat on the new Scram 411 is designed for comfort over long saddle time. The single seat that reflects the urban styling of the motorcycle, offers great comfort for both rider and passenger. The accessible 31.2-inch (795mm) seat height enables and easy reach to the ground, making it easy to maneuver in stop-and-go traffic.

The Scram 411 features a new digital-analog instrument cluster that provides easy access to essential information. Circumvented by a traditional analog speedometer, the Scram retains this classic style element, also making for easy viewing.

