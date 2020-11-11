Special offers this Christmas season with Royal Enfield

CAN I TRACK MY ORDER?

Yes, you will receive an email with your shipping tracking information once your order has been shipped.

WHAT ARE THE PAYMENT OPTIONS AVAILABLE?

We accept visa, master/maestro cards, American express, net banking, RuPay, UPI and other wallets as payment options

IS IT SAFE TO USE MY CREDIT CARD?

Yes. All orders are transmitted over secure internet connections using SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption technology.

CAN I PLACE AN ORDER BY EMAIL?

No. All orders must be placed online through our web site store.royalenfield.com

IS SHOPPING ONLINE WITH STORE.ROYALENFIELD.COM SECURE?

Yes. We safeguard your information using Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocols, the most widely accepted Internet encryption standards, to provide you with the safest, most secure shopping experience possible. This technology protects your private information by encrypting your sensitive information while it is transferred to our servers.

HOW DO I KNOW WHAT SIZE TO ORDER?

To check which size to order please refer to our size charts. Detailed product information is listed on each product page and can assist in giving a sense of fit. If you are still unsure which size to order please contact at (support@royalenfield.com) for guidance.

CAN I COLLECT MY ORDER IN STORE?

No. At this time, we do not offer an in-store pick up service. All online purchases will be shipped directly to you.

DO YOU SHIP TO MULTIPLE SHIPPING ADDRESSES?

No. We can only ship your online order to one location. Please place separate orders for multiple delivery addresses.

CAN I CHANGE MY ADDRESS ON AN ORDER I HAVE PLACED?

Unfortunately we are unable to change the address on an order already placed. However if your order has been placed within 24 hours it may be possible to change the address. Please contact at (support@royalenfield.com)

MY ORDER HAS BEEN DAMAGED IN DELIVERY, WHAT SHOULD I DO?

If your order has been damaged in delivery, please contact our support team at (support@royalenfield.com) or you may also call at 18002100007 within 48 hours of delivery.

HOW DO I RETURN AN ITEM(S) I’VE ORDERED ONLINE?

No, we do not except returns of the sold products except in case of a manufacturing defect

CAN I EXCHANGE AN ITEM(S)?

Yes, you can exchange the product with any other product available at the online store for the same price.

HOW DO I CONTACT STORE.ROYALENFIELD.COM CUSTOMER SERVICE?

You can send an email at (support@royalenfield.com) or by calling them at the mentioned number

WHAT IF MY ORDER COULD NOT BE FULFILLED.

Our aim is to fulfil every order we get however, in case we can’t full fill your order then the complete amount would be refunded back in the same account and we will update you accordingly

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE ME TO RECEIVE THE REFUND AFTER I CANCEL THE ORDER?

We take anywhere between 7-15 days to complete your refund request. The refund amount will be credited to the same account from where payment was made. Refunds can also be made in the form of store re cash that can be used for your future purchase on store.Royalenfield.Com.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I FIND MY PACKAGE OPENED OR TAMPERED WITH UPON DELIVERY?

We believe in making your shopping experience seamless. However, if you receive an open or a tampered package, please do not accept it and report it at (support@royalenfield.com) We will look in to it immediately and get back to you.

IF I RECEIVE A WRONG PRODUCT, CAN I GET IT REPLACED?

We take utmost care to ensure customer satisfaction. In case if you receive a wrong product, kindly share the reference images of the received product at (support@royalenfield.com)

HOW LONG WILL DELIVERY TAKE?

The standard delivery lead time is 7-9 business days.

I HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY DELIVERY.

although the status delivery time has passed On certain cases or in remote areas there may be a delay. If the given delivery time has exceeded, please contact our support team at – 18002100007 (Our hours are 9 am – 9 pm IST , Monday – Sunday) or email us at (support@royalenfield.com)

HOW DO I CANCEL MY ORDER?

You can cancel your order before it has been shipped from our warehouse. If your order has already been shipped then in that case it cannot be cancelled

I HAVE CREATED A RETURN REQUEST.

When will the product be picked up Number of days to pick up a product may vary as per logistics team that will be assigned to pick up your product. The product will be picked between 2 – 4 business days

HOW LONG AFTER RETURNING THE PRODUCT SHOULD I EXPECT THE DELIVERY FOR THE REPLACEMENT PRODUCT?

All replacement products will be shipped post receiving the returned articles at our end, and you will be notified once it will be shipped for our end with its tracking details through separate email. The reverse transaction takes up to 7 – 10 business days.

RECEIVED PRODUCT IS IN DIFFERENT COLOUR THEN BOUGHT?

Every effort has been made to display as accurately as possible the colours of our products that appear on royal Enfield. However, as computer monitors vary, monitor’s display of any colour completely accurate cannot be guaranteed.

WHEN WILL MY ORDER BE SHIPPED AFTER PLACING?

All orders received before 3 pm will be taken into processing on the same day any order post 3.00 Pm will be processed on the next day.(Except Sunday) All orders placed after 3pm on Saturday will be taken into processing on Monday. As we do not process any orders on Sunday

CAN I EXPECT THE DELIVERY OF MY ORDER ON WEEKENDS?

Yes, you may expect the delivery of your order on weekends.

WHICH COUNTRY DO YOU SHIP TO?

Currently, we ship only in India.

IS MY PERSONAL INFORMATION KEPT PRIVATE

Any information that you share with us is kept private and confidential. At no point we will share, rent or sell your personal information without your consent, except as required by law or to fulfil an order contract with you

HOW DO I KNOW IF AN ITEM IS IN STOCK?

All items are in stock unless indicated as “out of stock”. On receipt of your order if any items are unavailable, we will inform you by email and we will offer you a refund or alternative date of availability

CAN I ADD AN ITEM TO MY ORDER AFTER I HAVE PLACED MY ORDER?

Unfortunately no, however you can simply place another order.

MY EXCHANGE REQUEST WAS INITIATED BUT THE REVERSE PICK-UP HAS NOT YET BEEN DONE. WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Normally it takes 2 to 4 working days for a reverse pick up but in case our courier partner has not contacted you please feel free to contact us at 18002100007 (Our hours are 9 am – 9 pm IST , Monday – Sunday) or email us at (support@royalenfield.com)

I AM LOCATED OUT OF INDIA AND I WANT TO PLACE AN ORDER WITH A DELIVERY ADDRESS IN INDIA. IS IT POSSIBLE?

We will be happy to ship you the product/s if the pin code you have selected is serviceable by our courier partners.

WHAT HAPPENS TO MY MONEY DEDUCTED FROM MY DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/NET BANKING FOR AN UNSUCCESSFUL ORDER?

If your card is debited and no order placed, you may write to us at (support@royalenfield.com). We will check and confirm on the transaction.

Further, you may also check with your bank/credit card account, if the money is debited on a failed transaction, it will be reversed to your account within 10 business days. The time taken can vary from bank to bank and we have limited control on the same. Please contact your banking partner for further updates.

If the transaction is successful and the money has been credited to our account then we shall update you through email with your order confirmation and order number

WHAT HAPPENS IF I AM NOT AVAILABLE WHEN YOU DELIVER THE MERCHANDISE?

For all Online Order our Delivery service providers will make three attempts to deliver before the product will be returned to our warehouse. After this it may be re-dispatched as per customer’s request.

IS THE MRP OF THE PRODUCT INCLUSIVE OF SHIPPING CHARGES?

No, we charge extra for shipping as these are not added in the MRP of the product.

CAN I ORDER A PRODUCT THAT IS ‘OUT OF STOCK’?

No, products listed as ‘Out of Stock’ are not available for sale. Please use the ‘Notify Me’ feature to be informed of the product’s availability.

I HAVE CHANGED MY MIND AND WOULD LIKE TO RETAIN THE PRODUCT FOR WHICH I HAVE ASKED FOR AN EXCHANGE?

Please call or you may write to us at (support@royalenfield.com) to cancel your return request and we will do the needful. In case the replacement/return is already dispatched, you can reject the replacement/return item when it is delivered to you.