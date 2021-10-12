Revised 2022 PROVISIONAL MotoGP DATES

October 12, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

MGP-2022 Calendar-MotoGP.com

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 12.

The provisional 2022 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar has been released comprising 21 Rounds from March to November and including visits to two new venues in Indonesia and Finland.

All dates and events, as well as the attendance of spectators, are subject to the ongoing  situation and the approval of various government and local authorities in each country. 

2022 PROVISIONAL MotoGP™ DATES:

Rd 1: March 6: Losail International Circuit / Qatar.
Rd 2: March 20: Mandalika International Street Circuit / Indonesia.
Rd 3: April 3: Termas de Río Hondo / Argentina.
Rd 4: April 10: Circuit of the Americas / Texas.
Rd 5: April 24: Algarve International Circuit / Portugal.
Rd 6: May 1: Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto / Spain.
Rd 7: May 15: Le Mans / France.
Rd 8: May 29: Autodromo del Mugello / Italy.
Rd 9: June 5: Barcelona-Catalunya / Spain.
Rd 10: June 19: Sachsenring / Germany.
Rd 11: June 26: TYT Circuit Assen / Netherlands.
Rd 12: July 10: KymiRing / Finland.
Rd 13: August 7 : Silverstone Circuit / GB.
Rd 14: August 21: Red Bull Ring-Spielberg / Austria.
Rd 15: September 4: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/ San Marino.
Rd 16: September 18: Motorland Aragon / Spain.
Rd 17: September 25: Twin Ring Motegi / Japan.
Rd 18: October 2: Chang International Circuit / Thailand.
Rd 19: October 16: Phillip Island / Australia.
Rd 20: October 23: Sepang International Circuit / Malaysia.
Rd 21: November 6: Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo / Spain.

About Michael Le Pard 6506 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles