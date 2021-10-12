Revised 2022 PROVISIONAL MotoGP DATES

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 12.

The provisional 2022 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar has been released comprising 21 Rounds from March to November and including visits to two new venues in Indonesia and Finland.

All dates and events, as well as the attendance of spectators, are subject to the ongoing situation and the approval of various government and local authorities in each country.

2022 PROVISIONAL MotoGP™ DATES:

Rd 1: March 6: Losail International Circuit / Qatar.

Rd 2: March 20: Mandalika International Street Circuit / Indonesia.

Rd 3: April 3: Termas de Río Hondo / Argentina.

Rd 4: April 10: Circuit of the Americas / Texas.

Rd 5: April 24: Algarve International Circuit / Portugal.

Rd 6: May 1: Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto / Spain.

Rd 7: May 15: Le Mans / France.

Rd 8: May 29: Autodromo del Mugello / Italy.

Rd 9: June 5: Barcelona-Catalunya / Spain.

Rd 10: June 19: Sachsenring / Germany.

Rd 11: June 26: TYT Circuit Assen / Netherlands.

Rd 12: July 10: KymiRing / Finland.

Rd 13: August 7 : Silverstone Circuit / GB.

Rd 14: August 21: Red Bull Ring-Spielberg / Austria.

Rd 15: September 4: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/ San Marino.

Rd 16: September 18: Motorland Aragon / Spain.

Rd 17: September 25: Twin Ring Motegi / Japan.

Rd 18: October 2: Chang International Circuit / Thailand.

Rd 19: October 16: Phillip Island / Australia.

Rd 20: October 23: Sepang International Circuit / Malaysia.

Rd 21: November 6: Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo / Spain.