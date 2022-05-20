This weekend is the 36th edition of the Biker Fest Custom Bike Show with thousands of custom bikes, events, festivals, tours, demo rides and much more. Welcome #199 Inspiration Friday: 36th Biker Fest International Guide, we have your complete guide to the most historic event in Europe. From May 19-22nd Biker Fest International takes place in Udine, Italy around 5 different areas of the city. Don’t get lost sight seeing and if you can’t make it to Europe, then no worries, we have all the information and photos to read and look for this year so you can plan in the future what to see and what to do.

With the crazy war in Ukraine, it is nice to see bikers coming together to celebrate and be united in a good cause just a few hundred miles away. It wouldn’t be the first time bikers show politicians what good acts really are. The 36th Biker Fest International, it’s pretty darn right inspirational. Enjoy!

36th BIKER FEST INTERNATIONAL // 19th – 22th MAY 2022 LIGNANO SABBIADORO (Udine) ITALY

Thanks to thousands of presences and the best national and international customizer, Biker Fest Int. is the most historic and important outdoor motorcycle #Event in Europe.

The 36th edition will be held from 19th to 22th of May in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine), a beautiful seaside resort that takes its name from the particular color of its fine golden sand and is promoted through discounted overnight stays for all tastes and budgets.

Admission is free as always in all festival areas.

The #Event takes place in 5 different areas of the city to highlight and diversify the peculiarities of each attraction proposed, so that the entire community is involved in the manifestation.

Many national and international trends have come to life right here and it is no coincidence that the Biker Fest Custom Bike #show is the most historic in Europe (born in 1987), originally affiliated with the “Rat’s Hole” in Daytona and Sturgis (USA). An absolute exclusive is the Final of the IMC Custom Bike #show Championship (Italian Motorcycle Championship) and the only date of the AMD World Custom Bike #show Championship in Italy, with the exhibition of the most beautiful bikes in Europe.

Among the prizes, there are 4 reimbursements of expenses of 1000 Euros and free stands at mega trade fairs such as the Motor Bike Expo in Verona.

The Biker Fest also features shows in the Off-Road area, organized Moto-Tours, Rock Live concerts, a Pin Up Contest and much more.

Every year, the Official Motorcycle Factories are present in the Stadium Area to offer free Demo Rides with all their new models (over 3500 were made in 2020).

On Sunday there is the great final with the 27th U.S. Car Reunion, the most historic meeting of AMERICAN CARS in Italy (since 1995) www.uscarreunion.it at the Luna Park. In the last edition it has collected over 400 American Cars V8 of great prestige and uniqueness as you can see from the pictures.

Great importance has also the E-Mobility Village area where visitors will have the opportunity to test for free electric and hybrid vehicles of all kinds, from cars to scooters, naturally passing through motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes.

In addition, throughout the #Event, conferences and a Great Scooter Show will be held in the congress hall of Terrazza a Mare.

This and much more!

We look forward to seeing you from 19th to 22th of May 2022 | #lignanosabbiadoroudine at the 36th edition of the Biker Fest International.

THE KING OF EUROPE’S CUSTOM BIKE SHOWS WELCOMES YOU AT 36TH BIKER FEST INTERNATIONAL

May 19th-22nd, #lignanosabbiadoro (Udine) Italy

Biker Fest International is the unquestioned ancestor of the Custom Bike Shows in Europe (second only to that of Norrtelje – Sweden). The organizers of the Biker Fest are descendants and children of a ten-year tradition, born in the early 70’s started her public life in 1987, continuing with the direct collaboration with the Rat’s Hole #custombikeshow in Daytona and Sturgis (USA) that for as experts.

The Contest continues now as the only date in Italy of the AMD World #custombikeshow Championship. This #Event is also the Italian final of the IMC (Italian Motorcycle Custom Bike Championship), the national championship with more than 12 annual dates all over Italy.

As every year, there will be about 100 “Special” bikes exhibited in a dedicated covered area and an incomparable prize for the winners that will consist in 4 vouchers of 1000 euros and free stands either at Motor Bike Expo in Verona and Roma #moto Days and many other rich prizes gadgets.

E-MOBILITY VILLAGE // 20TH – 22ND MAY 2022 36TH BIKER FEST INTERNATIONAL – LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD) ITALY

Lignano Sabbiadoro (UDINE) from 19th to 22nd May 2022. For the tenth time one of the best events of the motorcycle industry, the 36th Biker Fest International. Huge space will be dedicated to the sector of electric mobility, with a special section called 3rd E-Mobility Village.

Born from the collaboration between the Consortium Lignano Holiday and Terre di #moto srl it will be developed within the parking area of Teghil Stadium, and dedicated to the tests of Green Vehicles.

In the space dedicated to the E-Mobility Village, will be presented an #event where the opportunity is given to visitors to test free electric and hybrid vehicles of all kinds: cars, scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes, batteries of the latest generation and supply columns.

The most famous manufacturers present will propose Demo Rides for electric and hybrid vehicles in a consolidated and successful context, considering the 3,400 Road Test bikes of the last edition.

On Sunday the 22nd will also take place the great E-Mobility Meeting: a gatering of electric cars of all kinds and brands, in collaboration with Tesla Club Italy.

27TH U.S.CAR REUNION – MAY, 21ST/22ND 2022 LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UDINE) ITALY

The 27th edition of the U.S. Car Reunion – the most historic Italian #Event of American Cars – will take place again inside the 36th Biker Fest International – Italian bike Week.

Lignano Sabbiadoro would appear like the set of American Graffiti thanks to many crews that with their colossal V8 will swarm the city for the occasion.

The historical U.S Cars magazine Cruisin’ and Old School Garage ACC welcome all international and national guests in the best way.

The Sunday morning Parade with about 400 crews coming from many European countries is something fantastic: the beauty of the cars intertwines with that of dozens of Pin Ups in the wonderful landscape of one of the best beaches of the Adriatic Sea.

Entry is FREE with a WELCOME BAG too.

The most historic custom bike show contest in Europe! New Location!

Here the final IMC (Italian Motorcycle Championship) takes place and the only Italian date of the Custom Bike Show World Championship organized by AMD, with rich prizes in motorcycle accessories (such as the purchase vouchers worth 1500 euros from QD Exhaust, that of the value of 850 euros of VPerformace, or the 400 euros in paints offered by Dox Design etc.) and 4 reimbursements of 1,000 euros for the winners, a stand at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona for the best emerging Customizer and two at Roma MotoDays respectively for 1st place in the Café Racer category and the best Customizer in the Central South!

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

GIOVEDÌ 19 – DOMENICA 22

LUNA PARK – FREE

9.30 27a U.S. Car Reunion

Grande Ritrovo AM Cars by Old School Garage & Cruisin’ Magazine

9.40 – 19.00 Voli in elicottero con Elifriulia

10.00 Live Music con i Smokin’ Fingers

11.00 Partenza Grande parata cittadina di Auto Americane:

27a U.S. Car Reunion & Pin Up

12.00 Live Music con i Positiva

12.40 Rientro Auto Americane

13.00 Premiazioni Custom Bike Show (IMC & AMD) Unica Data Italiana Campionato Mondiale AMD

14.30 Premiazione Auto Americane by Old School Garage & Cruisin’ Mag.

15.00 Live Music con Carlo e Sonia Duo

9.30 Apertura iscrizioni Custom Bike Show – Finale I.M.C. e Unica data italiana Camp. Mond. AMD

12.00 Apertura manifestazione & Expo

13.00 Esposizione Am Cars & Hot Rods

14.00 -16.00 Partenza autonoma Mototours in F.V.G.

20.00 Live Music con i Black Bikers

22.00 Live Music con i Dalyrium Bay

MAY 2022

9.30 -19.00 Prestigiosa esposizione di rarissimi Scooter d’epoca & Cafe Racers “Mods Meet Rockers”

VENERDÌ 20 – SABATO 21

LUNA PARK – TERRAZZA A MARE – LUNA PARK – PIAZZALE STADIO

9.30 Apertura iscrizioni Custom Bike Show – Finale I.M.C. e Unica data italiana Camp. Mond. AMD

9.40 – 19.00 Voli in elicottero con Elifriulia

10.00 Am Cars Welcome – Reserved Parking

10.15 Partenza MotoTours in Friuli

col M.C. Morena

10.30 Esposizione Am Cars & Hot Rods

16.00 Show e Premiazione Pin Up Contest

18.00 DJ SET con Andrea Rock

di Virgin Radio

19.00 Saturday Light Fever – Partenza parata in moto per le vie di Lignano Sabbiadoro by M.C. Morena

20.00 Live Music con i Rock Over

22.00 Live Music con gli Animal House

24.00 Live Music con gli Final Stage

9.00 Apertura Iscrizioni per Raduno Vespa e Lambretta Club Udine

+ Ciao Mandi

9.30 -19.00 Prestigiosa esposizione di rarissimi Scooter d’epoca & Cafe Racers “Mods Meet Rockers”

11.00 Partenza Giro Turistico organizzato dal Vespa Club Udine

9.30 Apertura iscrizioni Custom Bike Show – Finale I.M.C. e Unica data italiana Camp. Mond. AMD

10.00 Partenza MotoTours “Sul Collio” col M.C. Morena

10.30 Esposizione Am Cars & Hot Rods

12.00 Taglio del Nastro 36a Biker Fest con le Autorità, l’attrice Ester Pantano (Madrina dell’evento) e Valeria & Emerson di Dreams Road (RAI UNO)

18.00 Conferenza e videoproiezioni dal palco con i motoviaggiatori: Mario Pecorari, Sandra Paola Carozzi, Francesca D’Alonzo e Daniele Donin

20.00 Live Music con i No Surprize

22.00 Live Music con i WildKing

22.00 Live Music con i Road2Rock

DEMO RIDE AREA

9.30 Inizio Demo Rides: Honda, BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki, Triumph, Suzuki, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield e Brixton

9.40 – 19.00 Corsi di Guida Sicura

by ScuolaCorsetti.it

19.00 Chiusura area

E-MOBILITY VILLAGE

9.30 Inizio Demo Rides: Tesla, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Mini, Audi,

Hyundai, Aiways, Jeep, FIAT, NIU, Garelli, Doohan, Etriko, Horwin, Renault, Nissan, Dacia e Opel

19.00 Chiusura area

PIAZZALE STADIO

DEMO RIDE AREA

9.30 Inizio Demo Rides: Honda, BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki, Triumph, Suzuki, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield e Brixton

9.40 Corsi di Guida sicura

by ScuolaCorsetti.it

10.00 Ritrovo Mototour Distinguished Gentleman’s presso lo stand Triumph Motorcycles

11.00 Partenza in gruppo per

Mototour Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride con rientro alla Biker Fest Int.

18.00 Chiusura area

E-MOBILITY VILLAGE

9.00 E-Mobility Meeting

Ritrovo per il raduno auto elettriche presso l’Area Mercato (Raduno Ufficiale Tesla Club Italy)

9.30 Inizio Demo Rides: Tesla, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Mini, Audi,

Hyundai, Aiways, Jeep, FIAT, NIU, Garelli, Doohan, Etriko, Horwin, Renault, Nissan, Dacia e Opel

11.00 E-Mobility Meeting

Partenza parata auto elettriche

per le strade di Lignano Sabbiadoro (Raduno Ufficiale Tesla Club Italy)

18.00 Chiusura area

OFF ROAD AREA

9.00 – 19.00 Esibizioni di Jeep,

Trial 4×4 e Side By Side

9.00 – 19.00 Esibizioni, Trick e

Contest di Garden Tractors,

Ape Cross & Moped

TERRAZZA A MARE

9.30 -19.00 Prestigiosa esposizione di rarissimi Scooter d’epoca & Cafe Racers “Mods Meet Rockers”

TERRAZZA A MARE

9.30 -19.00 Prestigiosa esposizione di rarissimi Scooter d’epoca & Cafe Racers “Mods Meet Rockers”

PIAZZALE STADIO

DEMO RIDE AREA

9.30 Inizio Demo Rides: Honda, BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki, Triumph, Suzuki, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield e Brixton

9.40 – 19.00 Corsi di Guida sicura

by ScuolaCorsetti.it

19.00 Chiusura area

E-MOBILITY VILLAGE

9.30 Inizio Demo Rides: Mercedes Benz, BMW, Mini, Audi, Hyundai, Aiways, Jeep, FIAT, NIU, Garelli,

Doohan, Etriko, Horwin, Renault,

Nissan, Dacia e Opel

12.30 Taglio del Nastro 36a Biker Fest con le Autorità, l’attrice Ester Pantano (Madrina dell’evento) e Valeria & Emerson di Dreams Road (RAI UNO)

19.00 Chiusura area

DEMO RIDE AREA

E-MOBILITY VILLAGE

OFF ROAD AREA

9.00 – 19.00 Esibizioni di

Jeep, Trial 4×4 e Side By Side (Motori Accessibili)

9.00 – 19.00 Esibizioni, Trick e

Contest di Garden Tractors,

Ape Cross & Moped

OFF ROAD AREA

10.00 – 19.00 Preparazione percorsi e prove Jeep, Trial 4×4

e Side-By-Side (Motori Accessibili)

10.00 – 19.00 Preparazione percorsi e prove Garden Tractors, Ape Cross, & Moped