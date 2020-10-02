Be Inspired! Our Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson‘s Long Way Up goes above and beyond and unlocks motorcycle adventures wherever they may lead. From shred dirt roads, single track, and desert trails we highlight Harley-Davidson’s over 13,000 miles of extreme off-road conditions on Harley motorcycles as they are ridden in the new series as they push riding boundaries to the edges of the earth.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and at Harley-Davidson “we build machines that unlock adventure to find freedom for the soul.” Come join Total Motorcycle and H-D as we go on an adventure together. Be inspired to explore, do, see and be more…always.

Also in the article (and photos) you’ll get a sneak preview that the motorcycles were modified with prototype rotors, wheels, and tires from the upcoming 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America!

HARLEY-DAVIDSON PUSHES EV TECHNOLOGY TO THE EDGES OF THE EARTH &

HOW THE LIVEWIRE MOTORCYCLE TOOK ON THE WORLD

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire® model is an exhilarating electric motorcycle that pushes the boundaries of performance, technology and design in the two-wheel world. When an opportunity presented itself to Harley-Davidson to showcase the LiveWire motorcycle’s capabilities and performance in the most extreme conditions, H-D seized the challenge for the unheralded 13,000 mile off-road trek. The process to accomplish this journey is documented through Harley-Davidson’s podcast series.

This six-part series documents how near-production LiveWire models were modified to shred dirt roads, single track, and desert trails over 13,000 miles of extreme off-road conditions.

“Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. This podcast series is a premier showcase for how Harley-Davidson’s talented staff of engineers and designers go above and beyond in their mission to create motorcycles that unlock adventures wherever they may lead. These efforts can be experienced in the 2020 LiveWire – a shining example of how Harley-Davidson innovates to lead in the electrification of motorcycling. It’s an experience that can only be truly understood after riding it.”

Utilizing the same talented Harley-Davidson engineers and designers that developed the LiveWire motorcycle, a select group was assembled from the broader development team to modify near-production LiveWire models to complete the journey.

Together, this team designed, modified, and assembled a motorcycle in under 30 days. After initial testing, the team incorporated feedback to finalize ergonomic and storage systems on the bikes. In 60 days, the motorcycles were headed to the southern tip of Argentina.

The modified LiveWire motorcycles used production specification RESS (Rechargeable Energy Storage System) hardware, chassis, and Harley-Davidson Revelation™ powertrain components. In addition, the motorcycles were modified with prototype rotors, wheels, and tires from the upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America™ adventure touring motorcycle, and custom windshield, rear shock, and triple clamps made specifically for this project.

Before delivery, both modified LiveWire motorcycles were evaluated at Harley-Davidson’s Willie G. Davidson Product Development Center for initial testing and ridden under similar development validation conditions at Harley-Davidson’s Proving Grounds facility.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK WITH A RIDE ON HARLEY-DAVIDSON’S FIRST ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE, THE 2020 LIVEWIRE

LEADING THE ELECTRIFICATION OF MOTORCYCLING

National Drive Electric Week, Sep 26-Oct 4, 2020, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. To celebrate, Harley-Davidson is thrilled to extend opportunities to ride, charge and experience LiveWire to bring the accessibility of exciting electric vehicle (EV) experiences to a global audience.

“Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “We build machines that unlock adventure to find freedom for the soul. Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, is a shining example of how we innovate to inspire this mission and how we are leading the electrification of motorcycling. It’s a premier experience that can only be truly understood after riding it.”

Launched in 2019, the Harley-Davidson® LiveWire® motorcycle delivers the look, feel and sound of a Harley-Davidson® product with top-of-the-line components, premium finishes, advanced technology that meets our extreme quality standards and unique signature sound as it accelerates and gains speed; a new sound that represents the smooth, electric power of the motorcycle.

Propelled by the immediate torque of the Harley-Davidson Revelation™ all-electric powertrain, LiveWire motorcycle is capable of astounding acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required. An optimized center of gravity, rigid aluminum frame and premium adjustable suspension components give the LiveWire dynamic handling.

LiveWire is backed by a global network of Authorized LiveWire Harley-Davidson dealerships, each equipped with DC Fast Charge stations and specialized training and equipment to foster a growing community of LiveWire owners and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts.

LiveWire motorcycle owners in Canada and the U.S. receive free charging for two years on ChargePoint stations at participating Harley-Davidson dealerships. Additionally, LiveWire owners in the U.S. receive complimentary charging up to 500kW for two years from their delivery date on the Electrify America network.

LiveWire motorcycle owners are utilizing the stations to explore farther on their motorcycles. These owners have reveled in the performance, capability, and experience of a motorcycle that elicits immediate reactions from bystanders and a thrilling riding experience.

In addition, the LiveWire leads in the electrification of motorcycling by pushing EV technology forward in pursuit of advancing and growing the segment. Through global partnerships, activations, and creating experiences that challenge the capabilities of EV propulsion, Harley-Davidson continues to not only innovate and inspire the EV segment of motorcycling, but to lead in that segment’s growth.

Make sure to get inspired to ride in the new Apple Original series, “Long Way Up,” with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, premiering September 18 on Apple TV+. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire® model is an exhilarating electric motorcycle that pushes the boundaries of performance, technology and design in the two-wheel world. The LiveWire motorcycles ridden in the new series are production-based and modified to push riding boundaries to the edges of the earth. And learn-to-ride with Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

