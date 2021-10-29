Somethings are just so inspiringly motorcycle cool and this week we bring you Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle vs Fighter Jet thanks to BMW and the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team complete with video! ‘Ready for take off at the season finale’ is the motto for a spectacular video clip, which pays tribute to the commitment and success of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the FIM EWC project. In the clip, the team and the #37 BMW M 1000 RR meet a fighter jet and show that we are ready to go at the finale – “Speed up and fight hard”.

So spread your wings, get on a motorcycle and be inspired!!

The 2021 BMW M1000RR…

The stage is set for the final round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) in the Czech city of Most. In Thursday’s qualifying session, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team secured a good starting position for the six-hour race on Saturday. Riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Kenny Foray (FRA) qualified second with the #37 BMW M 1000 RR.

While qualifying is usually held over two days in the FIM EWC, both sessions of the individual qualifying groups took place on Thursday in Most. The average of the fastest times set by each of a team’s riders in their respective qualifying groups is used to determine the grid positions. Reiterberger set the very fastest time of qualifying in his first session, with a lap of 1:33.191 minutes. The six-hour race in Most gets underway at 11:00 CEST on Saturday 9th October.

Video highlight: #37 BMW M 1000 RR meets fighter jet.

Quotes after qualifying at Most.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “I am very happy with qualifying. Of course, it would have been great to be on pole position but the guys from YART have also been very fast and we are also happy with second place. Everything is well prepared for the race and and we will aim for the win.”

Markus Reiterberger: “So far, the days here in Most have been really good, and the qualifying sessions also went very well. We set the fastest qualifying lap of the entire field, which is something I am very proud of. We have consistently improved the bike, which is now in very good condition, both for a flying lap and over the full race distance. I really like the track in Most. It is very cool, but the conditions are superb for fast laps. We are excellently equipped for the race. We hope we get off to a good start, that the weather plays ball, and that we get through the race without any problems. Then we will really have a chance to challenge for the win.”

Ilya Mikhalchik: “I am happy with the qualifying sessions. We made a small step from Q1 to Q2. It was my first time usng really soft tyres and I found a good feeling but we did not have so many laps so I was careful with the tyres. It was enough to be among the top and I took P2 in my group. The feeling on the bike is good, also with the race tyres, so it looks like we are ready for the race. So let’s have fun and try to fight for the top in the final race of the season.”

Kenny Foray: “Already now, I feel very good on the bike. For sure, I missed some laps to be really confident. In Q2, my pace was not so bad with the race tyre and I am happy for that. It was not possible to improve with the qualifying tyre because there was too much traffic and the feeling was not quite there but I think P2 is good and I am confident for the race because the bike is working really well and the pace is good.”

