WEEKEND RACING ACTION – OCTOBER 30-31ST

October 30, 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 30.

The fifth weekend in October sees the final ESBK Spanish Superbike Championship round taking place at the Circuito de Jerez.

JEG Racing Suzuki’s Naomichi Uramoto was strong yesterday aboard his GSX-R1000 with sixth place in FP1 (1’42.721) and third position in FP2 (1’42.463).

This morning, the Japanese rider, who is currently seventh in the championship standings after six rounds, set the fastest lap and will start the opening of two Superbike races this weekend from pole position.

October 30-31: Round 7. ESBK Spanish Championship. Circuito de Jerez. Spain.

