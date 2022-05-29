Intense heat that transformed into a true test of fitness MXGP Spain

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing riders, Brian Bogers and Pauls Jonass, have just posted strong results at round nine of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship. Intu Xanadu – Arroyomolinos hosted the fixture that was officially dubbed the Grand Prix of Spain; thousands of fans flocked to the track to bask in the intense heat that transformed the event into a true test of fitness. Brian Bogers is riding better than ever before and the Spanish stop was a testament to that, as he mirrored the race leaders in moto one and came so close to a podium finish. Swift manoeuvres on the first lap helped him climb from the lower half of the top ten up to fourth, which is a spot that he held all of the way to the chequered flag. Eleven measly seconds separated him from the race winner at the end of the moto.

The second moto was yet another impressive showing for Bogers, who managed to make another step forward and secure third place. ‘189’ climbed from the edge of the top five to third, much like in the first moto, and held the position until the very end, which helped him place his FC 450 onto the podium for the second time this term! 4-3 scores left him in third overall and helped him climb to sixth in the championship standings.

Not too far behind Bogers was his teammate, Pauls Jonass, who was right in the thick of the action for a lot of the day. Salvaging a ninth in moto one, he was ranked in the same position in moto two and in the overall classification.

Focus has shifted to round ten of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship now. The superb old-school track of Ernee, which has hosted countless poignant moments in the sport, will be the setting for the event on June 04/05.

Brian Bogers: “This feels amazing. It was a tough Grand Prix, but that third in the second moto was a great moment. I am so happy to be back on the box and I want to be up here more. My riding feels so good and I think it is clear that the speed is there to do this more often. I just feel so good on my FC 450 at the moment, no matter where we are racing.”

Pauls Jonass: “I thought this was going to be a good weekend, after being first in free practice, but I struggled as the track got rougher. It is just frustrating at the moment – I am trying my very best and I got ninth twice. I am eager to get back to work and make some progress at the next two rounds of MXGP.”

Results – 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Nine

MXGP – Overall

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 50pts; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 38pts; 3. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 38pts… 9. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 24pts

MXGP – Moto One

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 34:36.213; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 34:39.729; 3. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 34:45.135… 4. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 34:47.948; 9. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 35:16.340

MXGP – Moto Two

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 34:39.757; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 34:42.953; 3. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 34:46.529… 9. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 35:10.643

MXGP – Championship Standings

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 404pts; 2. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 338pts; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 292pts… 6. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 243pts; 8. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 196pts