Camp Coker GNCC Society Hill Round Four

Walker with Back to Back to Back Victories Round Four of the series was in South Carolina. There was enough rain on Friday to make the rough sandy soil good for racing on Sunday afternoon. The day started off great with both Jay Lipscomb and Jhak Walker getting great starts and leading into the woods in the top 3 in their respective classes.. However, Jason’s day was short-lived. he had a big crash that ended his day just as he started into his third lap. Jhak, on the other hand, came through to finish lap one in the lead. He continued to stretch it out on the field as the day wore on. He said he had a pretty big crash on the last lap but didn’t hurt anything. He was able to win the XC3 class by an impressive five minutes. Jhak continues to impress with his grit and determination.