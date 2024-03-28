Camp Coker GNCC Society Hill Round Four

Society Hill, SC

Round Four

March 24th, 2024
Walker with Back to Back to Back Victories

 

Round Four of the series was in South Carolina. There was enough rain on Friday to make the rough sandy soil good for racing on Sunday afternoon. The day started off great with both Jay Lipscomb and Jhak Walker getting great starts and leading into the woods in the top 3 in their respective classes.. However, Jason’s day was short-lived. he had a big crash that ended his day just as he started into his third lap. Jhak, on the other hand, came through to finish lap one in the lead. He continued to stretch it out on the field as the day wore on. He said he had a pretty big crash on the last lap but didn’t hurt anything. He was able to win the XC3 class by an impressive five minutes. Jhak continues to impress with his grit and determination.
Results:
Jay Lipscomb » 14th Place » XC2

Jhak Walker » 1st Place » XC3

Factory 250 RR

“Camp Coker GNCC I got off to a good start and struggled a little the first lap. Started getting a better flow through the 2nd lap and on the 3rd lap I ended up catching a stump wrong causing a pretty rough get off which ended my day. Going to rest up for the next round and give it another shot .”

Factory 125 RR

“I had a great day at round four of the GNCC series making my way to take my third win in a row of the season. The conditions were very rough, as it is one of the roughest tracks. I rode very well and I am happy with how my season is going. I am very happy with how my Beta Factory 125 RR performs. I am ready to get in the rocks of Tennessee for the next round!  “

Photos: Ken Hill
