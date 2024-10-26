Vmoto at EICMA 2024

World premiere of the new EMS (Electric Mobility Solution): an integrated solution that addresses the challenges of charging and autonomy of electric vehicles.

Focus on the B2B, B2B2C, and B2G markets, with tailor-made solutions for fleet management and professional transportation.

Exclusive experience at “The Cube” and dedicated workshops, with insights into the future of electric mobility and the preview of a new product designed for urban transportation.

Milan, October 25, 2024 – Vmoto is ready to impress at EICMA 2024 with an unprecedented world premiere: the presentation of the EMS (Electric Mobility Solution), an integrated ecosystem designed to solve the challenges of charging and range for electric vehicles. This revolutionary solution aims to redefine urban mobility, especially for professional use, while also offering significant benefits for private consumers.

For the first time, a global player in electric mobility is presenting an “Integrated Global Electrification Solution,” including cutting-edge products and services. The Vmoto EMS ecosystem encompasses electric vehicles, fast-charging batteries, Type 2 charging columns, battery swapping stations, and software solutions for integrated management of mobility and charging infrastructure. In addition, Vmoto will provide support to B2B, B2B2C, and B2G customers with customized business models and financial solutions to optimize fleet management.

Innovation for the Professional and Private Sectors – Vmoto positions itself as a leader in professional electric mobility, offering vehicles that ensure maximum performance in every work context, from goods deliveries to passenger transport. The experience gained through the intensive use of professional products guarantees quality for private customers, who will benefit from tested and optimized solutions for everyday use without compromise.

An EICMA to Experience and Discover – At Pavilion 9, Stand I-54, Vmoto will offer a unique experience for visitors, with the opportunity to access “The Cube,” a reserved area where it will be possible to explore the EMS ecosystem up close and discover all the innovations, including the preview of a new product designed for urban transportation. Access to “The Cube” will be allowed only to visitors registered via the dedicated website or directly at the booth.

The fair will also be an opportunity to participate in the VMOTO EMS WORKSHOP, exclusive 20-minute workshops where Adam Cui, Vmoto’s B2B & Fleet Manager, will present the EMS ecosystem and its components. The workshops will be reserved for journalists, customers, and potential partners, with a first slot dedicated to the media during the Tuesday press conference for a world preview.

Note to Editors – Vmoto’s press conference will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 4:15 PM, at Stand I-54, Pavilion 9. After the conference, members of the press will be invited to participate in a dedicated EMS Workshop session to gain a deeper understanding of the solutions Vmoto is offering for B2B electric mobility.