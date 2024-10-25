Top five for Aprilia Racing on Friday in the Thai GP

VIÑALES GOES STRAIGHT THROUGH TO Q2, ESPARGARÓ CONDITIONED BY A CRASH IN FP1
Maverick Viñales, after a complicated FP1 where he finished fifteenth, found the right feeling in the practice session. In the final moments, he managed to turn an outstanding flying lap which took him to fifth place, just three tenths of a second behind the fastest time. With this performance, Viñales goes straight through to Q2, confirming the positive signs shown in recent races.
Aleix Espargaró, on the other hand, had a difficult day due to a bad crash on turn 12 during the early moments of FP1. The Spanish rider had medical checks done after the accident which showed no clinically relevant injuries. Espargaró then ended his practice session early to be transported to the Buriram hospital for further checks which did not find any injuries caused by the crash.
Conditions were difficult and the feeling wasn’t entirely good because there was no grip, which complicates riding the bike as it seems like you’re on ice. Fortunately, I managed to do a flying lap that sent me through to Q2. We made some changes during the practice session which allowed us to take a step forward, so we have an idea of which way to go.
An uphill start for Aleix. The crash in FP1 kept him from doing a lot of laps, but we’re confident that he’ll be able to recover well for the sprint race. Maverick, on the other hand, managed to go straight through to Q2, despite a less than perfect feeling with the bike. We need to keep working with the goal of increasing grip and rider confidence on the bike.
