Top five for Aprilia Racing on Friday in the Thai GP

Maverick Viñales, after a complicated FP1 where he finished fifteenth, found the right feeling in the practice session. In the final moments, he managed to turn an outstanding flying lap which took him to fifth place, just three tenths of a second behind the fastest time. With this performance, Viñales goes straight through to Q2, confirming the positive signs shown in recent races. Aleix Espargaró, on the other hand, had a difficult day due to a bad crash on turn 12 during the early moments of FP1. The Spanish rider had medical checks done after the accident which showed no clinically relevant injuries. Espargaró then ended his practice session early to be transported to the Buriram hospital for further checks which did not find any injuries caused by the crash.