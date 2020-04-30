JOAN MIR LIVESTREAM ON INSTAGRAM THIS WEEKEND: DATE AND LINK

April 30, 2020 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on JOAN MIR LIVESTREAM ON INSTAGRAM THIS WEEKEND: DATE AND LINK

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 30.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir will livestream on Instagram to fans across the world this Saturday, May 2nd at 12:00hrs (CET).

The young Spanish rider, in lockdown at home due to the crisis, will be sharing his life away from his team after a promising start in testing ahead of the 2020 MotoGP™ season that should have started for him in March at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Mir, along with team-mate Alex Rins, have been busy with the team producing regular updates via their Social Media channels and having regular group meetings online to keep morale up and also developments of the GSX-RR ongoing as the season has been pushed back again with three more MotoGP cancellations (Sachsenring, Assen and KymiRing) announced yesterday.

Save the Date:

SaturdayMay 2nd: 12:00hrs (CET) / 11:00hrs (GMT+2)

Instagram: @SUZUKIMOTOGP

#SuzukiStaySafe #WeWillReunite #RidersAtHome #StayAtHome

About Michael Le Pard 4087 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles