JOAN MIR LIVESTREAM ON INSTAGRAM THIS WEEKEND: DATE AND LINK

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 30.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir will livestream on Instagram to fans across the world this Saturday, May 2nd at 12:00hrs (CET).

The young Spanish rider, in lockdown at home due to the crisis, will be sharing his life away from his team after a promising start in testing ahead of the 2020 MotoGP™ season that should have started for him in March at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Mir, along with team-mate Alex Rins, have been busy with the team producing regular updates via their Social Media channels and having regular group meetings online to keep morale up and also developments of the GSX-RR ongoing as the season has been pushed back again with three more MotoGP cancellations (Sachsenring, Assen and KymiRing) announced yesterday.

Save the Date:

Saturday, May 2nd: 12:00hrs (CET) / 11:00hrs (GMT+2)

Instagram: @SUZUKIMOTOGP

#SuzukiStaySafe #WeWillReunite #RidersAtHome #StayAtHome