KTM announces off-road motorcycle engineer Andreas Hölzl now leader of all KTM AG Rally Teams

Stepping into the role of KTM AG Rally Team Manager ahead of the final round of the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, Andreas comes into rally team management following a successful tenure as Husqvarna Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager and having worked for KTM AG for 20 years.

Overseeing Husqvarna’s EnduroGP and Hard Enduro World Championship programs in recent years, while also being heavily involved in the development of the latest generation of enduro bikes, Andreas assisted Colton Haaker in winning the 2016 and 2017 FIM SuperEnduro World Championships, Billy Bolt in winning the 2018 World Enduro Super Series, 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, and the 2020, 2022, and 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship titles.

Prior to his time in enduro team management, Andreas was closely connected to rally, taking part in the 2009 Dakar Rally in South America in one of KTM’s rapid assistance trucks. Despite his involvement and commitment to enduro in recent years, Hölzl has remained close to the rally project, putting him in the perfect position to take over the management of the prestigious rally program.

Andreas will begin running the rally program with immediate effect, with Norbert assisting KTM AG as a consultant during the coming months. Under Norbert’s leadership KTM AG got back to their winning ways, successfully developing the latest generation rally bike to win the Dakar Rally 2022 and 2023.

KTM AG would like to express its sincere thanks to Norbert for his commitment, hard work, and successes, and wishes him all the best for the future.

Andreas Hölzl – KTM AG Rally Team Manager: “It goes without saying that I am super excited to be officially appointed as team manager of our prestigious rally program – it really is both an honor and an incredible opportunity for me. Over many decades KTM group’s rally program has enjoyed so much success, which is testament to the always ongoing work and commitment behind the scenes. Stepping into the role, I’m fully aware of the rich heritage and high standards that have been set by those before me. My aim is not just to continue this winning history but to build on it. Drawing from my past experience and the strength of our team, I hope to maintain the momentum we have carried through the 2023 season into the upcoming Rallye du Maroc and then, of course, the Dakar Rally early in January.”

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “Firstly, on behalf of everyone involved in our rally teams, I want to extend my sincere thanks to Norbert for the outstanding commitment he gave and the rally world championship and Dakar titles he helped our riders win. Norbert’s leadership and passion for rally helped us get back to our winning ways, which we are extremely grateful for. But we are also excited to welcome Andreas Hölzl as the new KTM AG Rally Team Manager. In recent years, Andi has done an incredible job of managing Husqvarna Factory Racing’s enduro efforts, and is extremely motivated to step into his new role. Andi has a huge amount of experience, both in team management and motorcycle testing and development, and we’re sure he will do a great job of leading our teams to many more Dakar successes.”

