Legendary Sacramento Mile Celebrates 50th Anniversary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (February 3, 2020) – As American Flat Track gears up for an exciting 2020 season, SDI Racing is pleased to announce that tickets for the 50th anniversary Law Tigers Legendary Sacramento Mile are now on sale.

The event – taking place at Cal Expo Fairgrounds on May 16 – will include an appearance by Grand Marshals Cheri Romero, wife of the late racing legend Gene Romero, along with Chris Agajanian, lifetime friend of Romero and longtime promoter of Grand National events in Southern California.

Gene Romero, who last won at the Sacramento Mile in 1970, will be honored on this 50th anniversary of that victory. T-shirts with the image of the racing legend will be available for purchase throughout the day.

A number of other legendary professional flat track riders will be on hand to interact with fans as part of the annual Motion Pro Legends of Flat Track Meet & Greet Session.

“The entire SDI Racing promotions team is beyond excited for this 50th anniversary event,” said Vincent Delorenzi, Promoter of the Sacramento Mile. “We are also thrilled to honor a legend like Gene Romero and are grateful that Cheri and Chris will be here. We know that another year of incredible racing, along with the Legends of Flat Track Meet & Greet will make for a truly memorable event for the entire family.”

Tickets for the 50th anniversary Law Tigers Legendary Sacramento Mile at Cal Expo Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 16, 2020 begin at just $30 with a variety of upgrade options available.