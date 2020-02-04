GIACOMO REDONDI SUSTAINS ANKLE INJURY DURING PRACTICE

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Giacomo Redondi sustained a broken ankle during a practice crash at a motocross track in Southern California on Friday. As a result, the Italian rider will miss the next several races in the World Offroad Championship Series (WORCS) and National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC).

Redondi’s expected preliminary recovery time is six to eight weeks following Friday’s surgery.

Redondi: "After the first round of WORCS, I was feeling really good and really comfortable on the bike and I was gaining more confidence about my riding style and my speed. I went to the moto track and the feeling was good, the speed was really good and then the crash happened. I'm going to try to make a really good rehab and hoping to not lose too much time but I'm already looking forward to getting back and to try to be on the podium again."

The 2019 WORCS Champion had a solid start to the season, where he finished third overall at the opening round of the series. The team wishes Giacomo a speedy recovery.