Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Sign Super Pumped rider for Two More Years

Beta Motorcycles & Dare DeMartile have agreed to another two-year deal. DeMartile will continue to race the NGPC and WORCS series for the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team. His 2023 campaign has been interrupted by injury but prior to that, DeMartile was on the podium in both series. Dare is nearing recovery from the injury and will soon race the remaining events of the year in each series aboard a Beta Factory 480 RR. “We are excited to have Dare for the next two years. His attitude and work ethic is next level and he has the speed to consistently be on the podium. We look forward to continuing our journey together and achieving success in the WORCS and NGPC series with Dare.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.