Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Sign Super Pumped rider for Two More Years

Beta Motorcycles & Dare DeMartile have agreed to another two-year deal. DeMartile will continue to race the NGPC and WORCS series for the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team. His 2023 campaign has been interrupted by injury but prior to that, DeMartile was on the podium in both series. Dare is nearing recovery from the injury and will soon race the remaining events of the year in each series aboard a Beta Factory 480 RR.
“We are excited to have Dare for the next two years. His attitude and work ethic is next level and he has the speed to consistently be on the podium. We look forward to continuing our journey together and achieving success in the WORCS and NGPC series with Dare.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Dare DeMartile | Lincoln, CA
| Race Bike – Factory 480 RR
“I am super pumped to be signing with Beta USA again! The whole company is building and I’m blessed to be a part of it! It’s going to be a great two years!”
About Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA, Inc. is the United States distributor of Beta Motorcycles. Beta Motorcycles has been a family-owned company since 1905, producing Italian motorcycles manufactured at their factory in Florence, Italy. Beta Motorcycles are known for their rideability and premium performance. Beta USA, Inc. imports and distributes Enduro, Trials, Dual Sport, and Motocross motorcycles to over 200 dealerships nationwide.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to see the new FR 250 GP machine in the colours of the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team for the re-introduction to the intensely competitive Moto3™ contest. The brand was last present […]
Double Dutch Podium for Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli stepped on to the podium together after an exciting display of professional race craft in Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen […]