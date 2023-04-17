Lot of fun leading Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong raced to a strong second-place finish at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, continuing his solid 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series form as he moves to P2 on the overall leaderboard after five rounds.

A focus on starts during the weeks leading up to round five paid dividends for DeLong, who took the lead from the outset, maintaining a hot pace all the way until the lap five mark, before battling to the end with eventual winner, Grant Baylor. A calculated ride for the closing laps saw DeLong take the checkered flag in the runner-up position.

“We worked on starts a lot over the last two weeks, and it paid off today,” commented DeLong. “It was a lot of fun leading and running my own pace. I didn’t try to do anything crazy, just hit my marks and tried to build a lead, which I did, and then Grant began to reel me in a bit. It was definitely a tough day, the track was brutal, so I’m really happy to come out of this event with a podium, for sure.”

The defending champion and Husqvarna-backed XC1 Open Pro entry of Jordan Ashburn finished the day just shy of the podium in fourth, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing teammate Trevor Bollinger continues to recover on the sidelines from a broken scapula sustained at the previous round.

Next Round (6): Crawfordsville, IN – May 6-7, 2023

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

XC1 Open Pro Class

1. Grant Baylor, (KAW)

2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Ben Kelley, (KTM)

4. Jordan Ashburn, (HQV)

…

11. Alexandre Gougeon, (HQV)

Overall Championship Standings

1. Ben Kelley, 113 points

2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 110 points

3. Steward Baylor Jr, 98 points

…

5. Jordan Ashburn, 80 points

12. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 4 points