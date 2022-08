Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire has enjoyed bright spots over the course of the 2022 season, but had yet to put together a complete afternoon of consistent results. That all changed at Budds Creek as Hampshire seized the moment in each moto and parlayed a pair of strong starts into his first overall win of the season in what was also his first podium effort of the summer. The triumph came at the same track where Hampshire earned his maiden victory in 2018 and made him the third different rider to earn a 250 Class victory this season.