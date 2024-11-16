Luke Muter Wins 2024 National Enduro Beta Cup

|How to win a new Beta Motorcycle:
The Beta Cup is back in 2025 for the 7th year in a row at the National Enduro
Series! Rules for the Beta Cup are simple. Ride any Beta Motorcycle in any class
that you qualify for. The rider that earns the most points in his or her NEPG class
will win the Beta Cup along with a brand new Beta RR Motorcycle. This will give
any rider a chance, whether they are an A, B, C, Schoolboy, or Women’s Rider.
When entering your events you will simply sign up for an existing class in the
National Enduro Series. Submit your entry by email to [email protected]
to be entered in the Beta Cup. Email your Name, Class, Address, Phone Number, a
photo of you, and what Beta Motorcycle you will be riding. Entry submissions must be received by the NEPG before any points will be added to the Beta Cup Season Race.
Beta has given away 5 motorcycles over the past 5 seasons. The previous winners
are 2019 Alexis Phillips, 2020 Kylie Harris, 2021 Jhak Walker, 2022 Scott Boyer, 2023 Emma Hasbell & the most recent winner is Luke Muter for 2024.
The 2025 winner could be you!