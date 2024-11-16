Luke Muter Wins 2024 National Enduro Beta Cup

Congratulations to Luke Muter for winning the Beta Cup aboard his Beta 2024 250 RR Race Edition. Luke had a great season at the National Enduro while competing in the C < 250 class. The fight for the Beta Cup was a long and tight battle to the very end with the final race determining the winner. Muter edged out Jacob Seiffert by only five points. He claimed the title of Beta Cup Champion by earning the most points in his class compared to anyone else in their class competing on a Beta Motorcycle. With the victory, Luke has won a 2024 Beta RR model of his choice. “It was another great season for our team SME/28 motorsports. We have a seven-man team that all ride Beta and have been for the last two NEPG seasons. The bikes are awesome, I rode this whole season on a 250 and didn’t have a single DNF or bike issue. It’s really a testament to these machines and a huge shoutout to my mechanic Ryan Kerr at 28 Motorsport. He has the Betas dialed every race, I really couldn’t do it without him and the support of our whole team. It’s really nice when you can show up to a race and trust your equipment and trust your team has everything in perfect shape!” said Luke Muter. “Congratulations to Luke on a very successful National Enduro season and thank you to all who participated in the Beta Cup,” said Bryan Wunsch, Marketing Manager at Beta USA. “It was exciting to see it come down to the wire at the last event of the year. We look forward to the next battle to win the Beta Cup in 2025.” “The NEPG is pleased that there was such a title battle for the 2024 Beta Cup, as four riders came into the last event with a shot at winning a new Beta motorcycle. Congratulations to Luke Muter for his win and we hope that he enjoys his new bike,” said Alan Randt, NEPG President.