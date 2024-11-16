Luke Muter Wins 2024 National Enduro Beta Cup

Congratulations to Luke Muter for winning the Beta Cup aboard his Beta 2024 250 RR Race Edition. Luke had a great season at the National Enduro while competing in the C < 250 class. The fight for the Beta Cup was a long and tight battle to the very end with the final race determining the winner. Muter edged out Jacob Seiffert by only five points. He claimed the title of Beta Cup Champion by earning the most points in his class compared to anyone else in their class competing on a Beta Motorcycle. With the victory, Luke has won a 2024 Beta RR model of his choice.

“It was another great season for our team SME/28 motorsports. We have a seven-man team that all ride Beta and have been for the last two NEPG seasons. The bikes are awesome, I rode this whole season on a 250 and didn’t have a single DNF or bike issue. It’s really a testament to these machines and a huge shoutout to my mechanic Ryan Kerr at 28 Motorsport. He has the Betas dialed every race, I really couldn’t do it without him and the support of our whole team. It’s really nice when you can show up to a race and trust your equipment and trust your team has everything in perfect shape!” said Luke Muter.

“Congratulations to Luke on a very successful National Enduro season and thank you to all who participated in the Beta Cup,” said Bryan Wunsch, Marketing Manager at Beta USA. “It was exciting to see it come down to the wire at the last event of the year. We look forward to the next battle to win the Beta Cup in 2025.”

“The NEPG is pleased that there was such a title battle for the 2024 Beta Cup, as four riders came into the last event with a shot at winning a new Beta motorcycle. Congratulations to Luke Muter for his win and we hope that he enjoys his new bike,” said Alan Randt, NEPG President.

How to win a new Beta Motorcycle:

 

The Beta Cup is back in 2025 for the 7th year in a row at the National Enduro

Series! Rules for the Beta Cup are simple. Ride any Beta Motorcycle in any class

that you qualify for. The rider that earns the most points in his or her NEPG class

will win the Beta Cup along with a brand new Beta RR Motorcycle. This will give

any rider a chance, whether they are an A, B, C, Schoolboy, or Women’s Rider.

When entering your events you will simply sign up for an existing class in the

National Enduro Series. Submit your entry by email to [email protected]

to be entered in the Beta Cup. Email your Name, Class, Address, Phone Number, a

photo of you, and what Beta Motorcycle you will be riding. Entry submissions must be received by the NEPG before any points will be added to the Beta Cup Season Race.

Beta has given away 5 motorcycles over the past 5 seasons. The previous winners

are 2019 Alexis Phillips, 2020 Kylie Harris, 2021 Jhak Walker, 2022 Scott Boyer, 2023 Emma Hasbell & the most recent winner is Luke Muter for 2024.

The 2025 winner could be you!

