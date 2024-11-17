Macau Grand Prix: BMW M 1000 RR takes centre stage on an unusual weekend

Macau. The 56th edition of the legendary Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix concluded with another all-BMW podium – once again, the BMW M 1000 RR proved to be the bike to beat on the Guia Circuit. However, the weekend unfolded quite differently from what participants had hoped. Torrential rain initially caused significant schedule delays and ultimately led to the cancellation of the race on the narrow street circuit. As a result, the victory trophies were awarded based on the top three qualifiers: BMW M 1000 RR riders Davey Todd (GBR), Erno Kostamo (FIN), and Peter Hickman (GBR).

The stage was set for an exciting Macau weekend with a strong BMW lineup. FHO Racing BMW Motorrad fielded Todd, Hickman, Macau record-holder Michael Rutter (GBR), and Craig Neve (GBR) at Team Principal Faye Ho’s home round. Together, Hickman (four) and Rutter (nine) boast a total of 13 Macau victories. Finland’s Erno Kostamo, the 2022 winner, competed with Team 38 Motorsport by Penz13 Racing. In total, seven BMW racers travelled to Macau to take on the unique challenges of this iconic event.

Due to inclement weather, they had to wait until Saturday before hitting the track. After a free practice session, qualifying was held with BMW M 1000 RR riders claiming the top four spots: Todd ahead of Kostamo, Hickman, and Rutter. Heavy rain on Sunday morning made racing impossible, so the top three qualifiers were awarded podium honours. Todd also received the trophy for the fastest lap.

Reactions after the Macau Grand Prix.

Davey Todd, FHO Racing BMW Motorrad: “This year’s Macau Grand Prix has been a hectic one from start to finish. It has been a real shame about the weather but what can we do? It is out of everybody’s control. The organisers have done the best job as they possibly can. We have been super unlucky with the typhoons that came in this week. To qualify on pole which turned out to be the win is pretty cool. We had to FHO riders on the podium here at their home race. It’s great to do that for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team. I am really pleased to start off my relationship with the team like this.”

Peter Hickman, FHO Racing BMW Motorrad: “It has just been one of them, hasn’t it? Everything has been against us. At least I got the full set now, I got a first, a second and a third place trophy now, bronze, silver and gold. But like Davey said, it’s good for Faye and the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team. We’ve been both at the front row yesterday which turned out to be the race result in the end. For me personally, I am not really a qualifying person, I always look forward to a race, as we all do of course. But this wasn’t to be this year. So we have to try and come back next year and fingers crossed it can all run smoothly.”

Facts & figures.

Qualifying.

Track temperature: 27°, humidity: 81%, track conditions: dry.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Time 1. Davey Todd (GBR) FHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW 2:25.563 2. Erno Kostamo (FIN) 38 Motorsport by Penz13 Racing BMW 2:25.820 3. Peter Hickman (GBR) FHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW 2:26.155 4. Michael Rutter (GBR) FHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW 2:28.115 5. Robert Hodson (GBR) SMT Racing Honda 2:28.618

Race.

Cancelled due to heavy rain.