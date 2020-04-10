MINI models to be offered with manual transmission again for 2021

Manual Transmissions Return on Range of 2021 Model Year MINIs for Driving Enthusiasts who Enjoy Shifting their Own Gears.

Woodcliff Lake, N.J., April 9, 2020. MINI USA is pleased to confirm the latest range of MINI models to be offered with the choice of a standard manual transmission. As of March 2020, production has resumed for MINI Hardtop and Convertible models equipped with manual transmissions. These include the following 2021 model year vehicles;

# 2021 MINI Hardtop and Convertible Models with Manual Transmissions 1. MINI Cooper 2-door Hardtop 2. MINI Cooper 4-door Hardtop 3. MINI Cooper S 2-door Hardtop 4. MINI Cooper S 4-door Hardtop 5. MINI John Cooper Works 2-door Hardtop 6. MINI Cooper Convertible 7. MINI Cooper S Convertible

Exceptions include:

The high performance 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP, which comes exclusively with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, tailored to handle the car’s 301 horsepower.

The 2021 model year MINI John Cooper Works Convertible, which exclusively features a standard 7-Speed Sport Dual-Clutch automatic transmission.

For the MINI Clubman and Countryman models, manual transmission offerings will be confirmed once 2021 Model Year information for these models is release later this spring.

This excludes MINI Clubman and Countryman models equipped with MINI’s ALL4, all-wheel drive system, including the new 301hp John Cooper Works versions. These models will continue to be offered exclusively with standard automatic transmissions.

“Fun to Drive is the number one reason why customers choose to purchase a MINI, and many of them enjoy the experience of driving a MINI with a manual transmission.’ said Patrick McKenna, Head of Product Planning for MINI USA “With standard manual transmissions now available on a range of 2021 MINI models, we like to say that when you buy two pedals you get one free!”

Manual transmissions return to the US MINI line-up after a brief delay in availability during the 2020 model year.

