Here is the Revised 2020 MotoGP Calendar (April 9)

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 8.

There has been another modification in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Calendar due to the current crisis, with two more events postponed until further notice.

A Statement issued by the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports reads:

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively. The ongoing outbreak has obliged the two events to be rescheduled.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.”

2020 Calendar Grands Prix – MotoGP

08

MAR

1 – QNB Grand Prix of Qatar

Losail International Circuit

QATAR

Qatar

TBD

2 – Gran Premio Red Bull de España

Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

SPAIN

Spain

Featuring MotoE™

TBD

3 – SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France

Le Mans

FRANCE

France

TBD

4 – Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

ITALY

Italy

TBD

5 – Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

SPAIN

Catalunya

21

JUN

6 – HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Sachsenring

GERMANY

Germany

28

JUN

7 – Motul TT Assen

TT Circuit Assen

NETHERLANDS

Netherlands

Featuring MotoE™

12

JUL

8 – Grand Prix of Finland

KymiRing

FINLAND

Finland

09

AUG

9 – Monster Energy Grand Prix České republiky

Automotodrom Brno

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech+Republic

16

AUG

10 – myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

AUSTRIA

Austria

Featuring MotoE™

30

AUG

11 – British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

GREAT BRITAIN

Great+Britain

13

SEP

12 – Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

ITALY

San+Marino

Featuring MotoE™

27

SEP

13 – Gran Premio de Aragón

MotorLand Aragón

SPAIN

Aragon

04

OCT

14 – OR Thailand Grand Prix

Chang International Circuit

THAILAND

Thailand

18

OCT

15 – Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Twin Ring Motegi

JAPAN

Japan

25

OCT

16 – Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Phillip Island

AUSTRALIA

Australia

01

NOV

17 – Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix

Sepang International Circuit

MALAYSIA

Malaysia

15

NOV

18 – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Circuit Of The Americas

UNITED STATES

Americas

22

NOV

19 – Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina

Termas de Río Hondo

ARGENTINA

Argentina

29

NOV

20 – Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

Circuit Ricardo Tormo

SPAIN

Valencia

Featuring MotoE™