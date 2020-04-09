Here is the Revised 2020 MotoGP Calendar (April 9)

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 8.
There has been another modification in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Calendar due to the current crisis, with two more events postponed until further notice.
A Statement issued by the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports reads:
“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively. The ongoing outbreak has obliged the two events to be rescheduled.
“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.”
2020 Calendar Grands Prix – MotoGP
All Events
Grands Prix
Tests
08
MAR
1 – QNB Grand Prix of Qatar
Losail International Circuit
QATAR
Qatar
View Results
Watch Race
TBD
2 – Gran Premio Red Bull de España
Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto
SPAIN
Spain
Featuring MotoE™
TBD
3 – SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France
Le Mans
FRANCE
France
TBD
4 – Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
ITALY
Italy
TBD
5 – Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
SPAIN
Catalunya
21
JUN
6 – HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
Sachsenring
GERMANY
Germany
28
JUN
7 – Motul TT Assen
TT Circuit Assen
NETHERLANDS
Netherlands
Featuring MotoE™
12
JUL
8 – Grand Prix of Finland
KymiRing
FINLAND
Finland
09
AUG
9 – Monster Energy Grand Prix České republiky
Automotodrom Brno
CZECH REPUBLIC
Czech+Republic
16
AUG
10 – myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
AUSTRIA
Austria
Featuring MotoE™
30
AUG
11 – British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
GREAT BRITAIN
Great+Britain
13
SEP
12 – Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
ITALY
San+Marino
Featuring MotoE™
27
SEP
13 – Gran Premio de Aragón
MotorLand Aragón
SPAIN
Aragon
04
OCT
14 – OR Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit
THAILAND
Thailand
18
OCT
15 – Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Twin Ring Motegi
JAPAN
Japan
25
OCT
16 – Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island
AUSTRALIA
Australia
01
NOV
17 – Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
Sepang International Circuit
MALAYSIA
Malaysia
15
NOV
18 – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas
Circuit Of The Americas
UNITED STATES
Americas
22
NOV
19 – Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina
Termas de Río Hondo
ARGENTINA
Argentina
29
NOV
20 – Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
SPAIN
Valencia
Featuring MotoE™