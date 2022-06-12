Mixed Emotions for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team at Misano

Mixed Emotions for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team on Sunday at Misano

In Sunday’s races at the Misano round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff finished ninth in the Superpole Race, with Kohta Nozane narrowly missing out on points.

In the Superpole Race, both Gerloff and Nozane made a good start to gain places on the opening lap. The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders continued to push, with the American’s ninth-place result giving him a third row start for Race 2. Unfortunately, on the other side of the garage, Nozane fell on the last lap while fighting over 12th.

In Race 2, the #31 rider and his Japanese teammate once again made progress on the first lap. Gerloff’s chances of more important points came to an end on lap three though, as the 26-year-old fell while fighting inside the top 10. Nozane was chasing a points-paying position but eventually just missed out in 16th.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action in five weeks for the fifth round of the WorldSBK campaign at Donington Park on 15-17 July.

Garrett Gerloiff: SPRC – P9 / Race 2 – DNF

“Today started off really well, I felt confident and fast. For the Superpole Race, I had a decent start and was in the group fighting for a top five finish. Then, I felt confident in the second race, but it ended with me crashing in the last corner. The data confirmed that we’d done everything the same as the previous laps, so it’s frustrating, but it happens. I’m sorry for the team, I wanted a good result for them but we’ll try to just reset and have a good weekend in Donington after the break.”

Kohta Nozane: SPCR – DNF / Race – P16

“Not our best Sunday, but we have to take the positives from it. In the Superpole Race, we did a good job and got really close to scoring a decent result, but unfortunately I crashed on the last lap while I was trying improve my position. Then, in Race 2, I tried to fight for the points until the very end. I was close, but sadly I just missed out by a small margin. Now we’ll just focus on being ready for Donington.”